Looking Back Geneseo

compiled by Linda Flatt

15 Years Ago

March 24, 2006

In January 2005 it took only a handful of votes to make Patrick Eberhardt mayor. On March 21 he needed 912 votes to retain the position. Eberhardt was elected acting mayor after the sudden death of Merle LeSage. At Tuesday’s general election, voters selected Eberhardt for a two-year mayor term.

Richmond Hill Players will have auditions for the group’s four remaining plays for the 2006 season. The four productions include “The Perfect Wedding”, “Proof”, “A Bad Year for Tomatoes”, and “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof".

25 Years Ago

March 22, 1996

“Yes, build”, Geneseo voters told the school district Tuesday. It was the third time around for the school district’s referendum to build a $7,350,000 new middle school and do $1.6 million in renovations to the high school. The new school will open August of 1998.

Geneseo civic organizations wishing to sponsor ice cream socials during summer band concerts may pick up application forms at the City Clerk’s office. Sponsoring organizations will be contacted at a later date regarding the schedule for the 1996 band concerts and socials.

50 Years Ago

March 18, 1971

The Geneseo Planning Commission would appreciate your cooperation in filling out a community attitude survey on industry that will be brought house to house by the Geneseo Jaycees on Saturday to every household in Geneseo. The purpose of this survey will be to allow the citizens of the Geneseo' community a chance to express their feelings on industry in the area.

Charles White, Geneseo city Inspector announced that East Chestnut street, between Illinois and Spring street Is now closed for construction of storm and water sewer work. The street will be closed from two to four weeks.

100 Years Ago

March 18, 1921

The Columbian Club last Thursday evening at the Geneseo House heard of Italian composers, listened to interpretations from these Masters, and had an evening of real social enjoyment. Each member was permitted to bring two guests and as a consequence there were present close to two hundred persons.

City Marshal Henry Salto in stepping on the running board of a moving automobile was thrown to the pavement in such a manner as to injure his right limbs. Dr. Young care for his injuries.