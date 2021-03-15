Looking Back Orion

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

April 6, 2006

David Wyant received the Arion Award for both vocal and instrument music from Orion Lions Club president Larry DeVolder at Orion High School’s Fine Arts Festival on Tuesday, March 28.

Committee members breaking ground for the Orion Veterans Monument on a blustery Friday afternoon, March 31, are Darrell Muhleman, George Rose, Cheryl Peterson, Kathy Anderson, Dean Tennant and chairwoman Pat Cooper. Construction is to begin this week, with completion expected in time for the dedication on Veterans Day, Saturday, Nov. 11. The monument is on 12th Avenue, on the north side of Central Park.

Mr. Q and Miss U were married in all three kindergarten classrooms at C.R. Hanna Elementary School on Friday, March 24 to show that in English words Q is always followed by U. The wedding party in Jan Gustafson’s room included Jeremy Hudson, Michael Lees, Noah Grems, Luke Burgert, Kobe Perry, Patrick Smutzer, Alexandra Mack, Elle Johnson, Breslin Crose.

In Diana Wherry’s room participants included Clara Stamer, Austin Anderson, Wesley Tennant and Hailey Frutiger.

25 Years Ago

April 4, 1996

Sponsor Deanne Zurcher has announced the 1996-97 Orion pompon squad including Larissa Miller, Amber Zurcher, Jaime Washburn, Cassie Perez, Katie Foster, Angela Raisbeck, Jenny

Myers, Katie Newman, Lia Andrae, Mary Lewis, Pm Ward, Abby Weber, Tiffany Anderson and Sara Pokrajac.

Winners of quilts at the kindergarten space night on Tuesday, March 26 were kindergarten students Nick Seys, Sarah Thor and Abby Fiedler and parent Sharn Solomonson. Mrs. Solomonson is the mother of kindergartener Andrea Solomonson and the daughter of Marilyn Spires who made one of the quilts. The other quilts were sewn by Robin Heiar, Marilyn Nesbitt and Kenis Johnson from blocks the children designed.

Two Orion High school students were selected as Students of the Month at the United Township Area Career Center, East Moline. Jeremy Duncheon, electronics and Ryan Sumner, building trades, were chosen for classroom tests and performance, attitude, motivation and attendance.

Orion High School graduate Bryan Butt, a freshman government major at Monmouth College, is a teacher’s aide in the sixth grade at Warren Elementary School near Monmouth. He is taking part in the college’s Pre-Student Teacher Clinical Experience Program. Mr. Butt.

50 Years Ago

April 1, 1971

The winners of this year’s Arion awards were Miss Cheryl Parrish and Miss Diana Nilsson. Cheryl plays a flute in the band and has participated in mixed chorus, girl’s chorus and ensembles. She is also is a accompanist for both girl’s and boy’s chorus. Diana plays a flute in the band and has been a member of the madrigals, mixed chorus, girl’s chorus and ensembles all three years.

Mrs. Carl E. (Liz) Carlson, while down in Moline Saturday, March 20 slipped on a piece of ice, fell and fractured the bone in her right arm from the shoulder to the elbow. She is a third grade teacher in the Osco grade school and is confined to her home and not able to teach.

Alan Samuelson of Andover, Jerry Newman of Osco and Russell Mills of Wheaton, IL returned home Sunday from a 500 mile trip. They went to Lorado, Texas and int Monteray, Mexico, Chi Han Haw and Jaurez, Mexico. They saw the Carlsbad Caverns in New Mexico and in to Scottsdale, Arizona where they saw the Cubs play. They visited the Grand Canyon and walked down the canyon and camped by the Colorado river and then traveled on to Denver and home.

100 Years Ago

March 17, 1921

The Jessie Colton Company will open their 1921 season in Orion, as usual with a three night stand on May 5, 6 and 7. The company for this season will be much larger than usual. There will be twenty-five people with the show, including a full band. The plays for this season are all new, and special scenery has been secured for each show. Manager Richardson says he will have a company of real artists this season, a splendid lot of attractions, a good band and orchestra, and it his shows ever gave satisfaction it surely will this season.

At the basketball game last night between the Augustana Commercials and the Legion teams of Orion, on the Orion floor, the score when time was called was a tie of 14 points each. To settle the tie five minutes more was agreed on, and the Augies best our boys to the finish. The final score was 14 to 18.

An activity is now in progress on Luther Waite’s farm southwest of Orion, which is of rare occurrence in this section. Mr. Waite and his tenant, Mr. Fred Jordan, are tapping a fine grove a maple trees and boiling the sap down to maple sugar. It is an interesting process and the outcome is being watched with interest.

The Misses Nell and Madge Kelums of Colona, were Orion visitors over last Sunday.