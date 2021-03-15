News Briefs

Geneseo Republic

Abilites Plus Adult Daycare applications

Abilities Plus announces the availability of one year funding opportunities for adults with intellectual disabilities who wish to attend Abilities Plus day programs, and currently do not receive program funding through the state of Illinois. This would include individuals who have no funding resources, or those who are currently paying privately to attend.

Applicants must complete and submit an application form by May 14, 2021. Those selected for funding will be notified by July 1, 2021 of the committee’s decision. Funded services will be available from July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022.

To receive a funding scholarship application, please contact Abilities Plus, 1100 North East Street in Kewanee, IL (309) 852-4626 from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday or email Julie Landwehr at julie@abilitiesplus.org.

Geneseo Knights of Columbus Fish Fry

The Geneseo Knights of Columbus are having a Fish Fry on Friday, March 26 from 5-7 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a limited menu of fried fish, steak fries and coleslaw will be available by drive-thru only at the St. Malachy west parking lot (playground side) for a freewill donation. Please contact Steve Mroz at (309) 441-6321 or stephos@mchsi.com if you have any questions.

Sheffield Knights of Columbus Fish Fry

The Sheffield Knights of Columbus Council 4537 will be having their annual Fish Dinner on Friday, March 26 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Sheffield St. Patrick's parish hall. This year will be a drive through service. There will be no inside dining. Tickets are $10 for all dinners and will include plenty of fried fish, french fries, and coleslaw. Tickets are available at the drive through on the day of the dinner Any questions can be answered by emailing Shawn LeRette at shawn.lerette@gmail.com.

Cambridge Historical Society meeting

The annual meeting of the Cambridge Historical Society will be March 23 in the Cambridge Community Center ( former Cambridge Bowling Center) at 417 NW Street. The rural school houses in Cambridge Township will be the program presented by Terry Brock and Harvey Johnson. Public is invited, refreshments will be served. For information, call 945-6823.

Orion, Andover Egg Hunts

The Bill Dahl Memorial Easter Egg Hunt will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 3, in a new location.

To allow participants to spread out to meet COVID-19 protocols, the organizers have moved the 2021 event to Love Park.

All age groups will hunt at the same time in different locations.

Orion Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 143 and Orion American Legion Post 255 sponsor the event.

Andover’s Easter egg hunt will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 27, with a rain date of Saturday, April 3. Signs with more information will be posted in the village.