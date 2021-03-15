Property Transfers

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

Jefrey A. Knobloch to Adam W. Ehnle

Commencing at an iron rod at the Northeast corner of the Southeast Quarter (SE 1/4) of said Section seven (7) thence 89 degrees 10’00” West, along the north line of said Southeast Quarter (SE 1/4), a distance of 15.19.78 feet to the Northwest right of way of the BNP & SF Railroad and the Place of Beginning for the tract to be described, thence south 37 degrees, 13’ 26” West, along said west line, a distance of 1454.66 feet to Magnail at the Northwest corner of said Southwest corner (SE 1/4) thence south 89 degree 10’00”East along the North line of said South east (SE) a distance of 1089.49 feet to the Place of Beginning and containing 18.19 acres, more or less Subject to the right of way of The Public road along the Northside of the above described tract and also subject to all easements. $165,000.00.

U.S. Bank National Association to Sean Michael Walker, Lot Five (5) and the south Sixteen (16) of Lot Four (4) of Block Nine (9) of R. G. Ferguson’s addition to the Village of Annawan. $52,500.

Steven and Cynthia Price to Nathan and Jessica Shanley, Lot Seven (7) in Block Twenty-three (23) in the village of Atkinson, IL $73,500.00

Todd & Denise Miles of 605 Cherry Court, Colona to Christopher & Jillane Hancock, 605 Cherry Court, Colona. $19000.00