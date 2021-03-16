Henry County Weekly Update

Geneseo Republic

The Henry and Stark County Health Department today, Tuesday, March 16th announce a cumulative total of 4393 “Confirmed Positive” and “Probable” Cases of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) in Henry County and 546 “Confirmed Positive” and “Probable” Cases in Stark County.

The Health Department notes, “Following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, beginning November 6, 2020 and going forward, IDPH will report confirmed cases and probable cases combined. A confirmed case is laboratory confirmed via molecular test. A probable case meets clinical criteria AND is epidemiologically linked, or has a positive antigen test. If a probable case is later confirmed, the case will be deduplicated and will only be counted once. Probable deaths and confirmed deaths will continue to be reported separately.”

The Health Department notes as we learn more about how the virus is spread throughout our county, state, and nation our reporting mechanisms will change and be tweaked in order to give people a better understanding. By combining the positive by test and probable cases, we now have a greater understanding and more accurate knowledge of the covid-19 virus’ reach and effect in our communities.

Public health officials are working actively to identify and investigate all individuals who were in contact with the cases. Federal privacy restrictions prohibit the release of further information regarding the investigations.