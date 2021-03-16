Orion sets preschool screening, kindergarten roundup

by Mindy Carls correspondent

C.R. Hanna Elementary School, Orion, has announced dates for preschool screenings and kindergarten roundup.

Preschool screenings will be Wednesday, March 24, from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 3:30 to 6 p.m. at Orion United Methodist Church. Participants are asked to use the south garden entrance.

The screenings are for 3- and 4-year-old children living in the Orion school district. Screenings include check vision, hearing, speech and developmental skills.

To schedule a screening, please call the school office at (309) 526-3386 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Kindergarten roundup will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, at the school.

To be eligible to enter school in the fall, children must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1. They are welcome to come to roundup, but they do not have to. The Introduction to Kindergarten is tentatively planned for May 2021, depending on what COVID-19 restrictions may be in effect.

During roundup, parents will complete the paperwork necessary for their children to enter kindergarten in the fall. They will receive the forms for physical exams (including immunizations), dental exams and vision exams.

The school will collect copies of state-issued birth certificates and proof of residency.

Parents will be able to ask questions about kindergarten.

The school encourages parents to participate in roundup, which allows the school to plan classroom assignments for the fall.