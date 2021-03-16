Police News

Geneseo Republic

Henry County Sheriff's Office

-On Wednesday, March 9th at 12:03P.M. Henry County Orion Division Deputy responded to a business on U.S. Hwy. 150 in Orion to investigate the complaint of a violation of order of protection. After initial investigation Deputy issued a notice to appear in court to James Larson (age 66) of Orion, IL for the charge of violation of an order of protection.

-On Thursday, March 11th at 10:10A.M. Henry County Courthouse Deputies arrested Kevin Galbraith (age 32) of Kewanee, IL. on a Henry County arrest warrant for failing to appear in court on the original charge of possession of methamphetamine. He was taken to the Henry County Jail.

-On Friday, March 12th at 7:26P.M. Henry County Deputy was on Community Square drive in Fairview Homes in Kewanee and arrested Rachel Hernandez (age 37) of Kewanee, IL on a Henry County arrest warrant for failing to appear in court for the original charges of criminal trespass to residence and resisting a peace officer.

-On Saturday, March 13th at 9:00P.M. Henry County Deputy made a traffic stop on Interstate 74 near Lynn Center, IL. The juvenile driver of the vehicle was issued a notice to appear citation for a misdemeanor speeding violation (112mph in a 70mph zone).

-On Sunday, March 14th at 12:51A.M. Henry County Deputy made a traffic stop on U.S. Hwy. 6 just west of Geneseo, IL. The driver of the vehicle, Reece Bodeen (age 20) of Geneseo, IL., was issued a notice to appear citation for a misdemeanor speeding violation (96mph in a 55mph zone).

-On Sunday, March 14th at 8:34P.M. Henry County Orion Division Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on 8th St. in Orion, IL. After initial investigation Deputies arrested Jason Stumphy (age 44) of Orion for the charge of domestic battery. He was taken to the Henry County Jail.

Galva Police Department

March 8

Officer was advised of a controlled burn that was taking place in the 200 block of SE 8th Ave.

Officer met with a sex offender that moved to Galva and needed to register. His paperwork was completed and faxed to Henry Co for LEADS entry.

Officer was dispatched to the 100 block of SE 1st Street for an attempted phone scam involving Social Security.

Officer was dispatched to a residence on NW 6th Ave for a welfare check. The subject was fine.

Officer spoke to a resident in the 00 block of NE 2nd Street about a city ordinance violation involving burning on a non burn day.

Officer attempted to locate a subject wanted on a warrant. Several hours later, Jacob Swearingen, 24, rural Galva, turned himself in at the Galva Police Dept. He was wanted on a Henry Co warrant for failure to appear on the charge of sex offender violations. He was given a notice to appear in court and released.

March 9

Officer was dispatched to the 100 block of Market Street to check a business where the alarm was activated, the door was unlocked, and nobody was present. A short time later, an employee arrived.

Officer spoke to an employee at the Kewanee dog pound about 2 dogs they received that had belonged to a Galva resident, but apparently had been dumped in Kewanee.

Officer responded to a medical emergency on SW 4th Street and drove the ambulance to St Luke's in Kewanee.

Officer was dispatched to a landlord / tenant dispute in the 600 block of NW 1st Ave.

Officer was advised that a resident lost a wallet in the downtown sometime over the past weekend. They did not want a report done at this time.

Officer met with a subject at the Police Dept and completed a freedom of information act request.

Officer was dispatched to the intersection of NW 1st Street and NW 6th Ave for a dead cat laying in the roadway.

Officer was dispatched to assist Henry Co with checking on a motorist assist several miles west of Galva on Route 34. The vehicle was gone prior to officer's arrival.

March 10

Officer was dispatched to an unoccupied house in the 300 block of SE 7th Ave for a possible burglary in progress complaint. Upon officer's arrival, he spoke to an employee of a house rehab company that was hired to remodel and / or resell property.

Officer was dispatched to a reckless driving complaint coming into Galva on Route 34 from the east. The vehicle was stopped. The driver had a dog in their lap and was causing a distraction. Driver was advised of the complaint.

As the result of a traffic stop in the 100 block of NW 3rd Ave, Conner Kelly, 23, Galva, was arrested for possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver, as well as traffic citations for driving without headlights when required and operating an uninsured vehicle. He was transported to the Galva PD for processing and later released with a notice to appear in court.

March 11

Officer was dispatched to a 2 vehicle accident with damage only at the intersection of SW 5th Ave and SW 4th Street. As the result, Kathy Boss, 30, Kewanee, was issued a citation for failure to yield the right-of-way at a stop intersection.

Officer was dispatched to the 600 block of NW 1st Street for a loose dog complaint. The dog was returned to it's owner.

Officer was dispatched to the 300 block of SW 7th Street for a complaint involving an attempted unemployment scam.

Officer was dispatched to a suspicious vehicle complaint in the 00 block of NW 4th Ave. Officer located the vehicle and spoke to occupant. The driver said she pulled over to use the phone.

Officer, along with Stark Co Medic, were dispatched to a residence south of Galva for a medical emergency. The subject was found deceased. The Knox Co Coroner was contacted.

March 12

Officer was dispatched to the 400 block of East Division Street for a complaint involving a previous employer. He was referred to OSHA.

March 13

Officer was dispatched to the 300 block of Commercial Street for a suspicious vehicle complaint.

Officer was dispatched to the 00 block of NE 4th Ave to assist a citizen.

March 14

Officer was dispatched to the 00 block of SW 9th Ave for a loose dog complaint. The dog was returned to it's owner.

Geneseo Police Department

March 1, 2021- Disturbance-S. Oakwood Avenue-Officers responded to a disturbance between family members. Officers assisted the family with contacting a social service agency to assist with ongoing issues.

March 2, 2021 Suspicious activity-S. Oakwood Avenue-Officers took a complaint in reference to three suspicious subjects in the area. Officers are conducting follow up into this complaint.

March 2, 2021 Civil Domestic-E. South Street-Officers assisted two parties with a civil domestic.Officers spoke with one party and advised them not to return or contact the other party at their request.

March 3, 2021 Animal Bite-N. Aldrich St.-The complainant advised they were walking their dog when another dog came out of a yard and bit their dog.

March 3, 2021Disorderly Conduct-S. Oakwood Ave-The complainant reported an ongoing verbal dispute with a juvenile. Officers spoke with all parties involved and they were separated.

March 4, 2021 Attempted Scam-Pine St-The complainant reported receiving an Illinois Department of Employment Security debit card in the mail under another name.

March 4, 2021 Violation of a court order-N. Chicago St-The complainant reported the other parent of their child was contacting them outside of a valid court order. This will be referred to the Henry County States Attorney’s Office.

March 5, 2021 Juvenile Problem-Walnut Street-Officers assisted family members with a juvenile issue.March 5, 2021Assist Citizen-Chicago St-Officers assisted the complainant in reference to a missing prescription.

March 6, 2021 Domestic Complaint-W. Main Street-Officers responded to a domestic between a parent and juvenile. Officers spoke with all parties involved and assisted with how to handle future problems.March6, 2021Domestic Complaint-S. Geneseo Street-Officers responded to a domestic disturbance. Two individuals were involved in a disturbance. Officers assisted one subject in leaving the residence.

March 7, 2021 Assist Citizen-N. Williams St-Officers assisted the complainant with removing belongings from the residence of their child’s other parent.

March 7, 2021 Child Pornography-S. Oakwood Ave-Officers responded to a complaint of a juvenile subject playing games on a gaming console. While playing the juvenile subject received requests for the juvenile to produce child pornography and send to another unknown subject that was playing the game online. No images were sent and the juvenile was spoken with about safety on the internet. This case is being investigated.

March 8, 2021 Theft over $500-Atkinson Il-The complainant reported the theft of several items. After conducting follow up it was determined that the theft occurred in the Village of Atkinson. March 8, 2021Suspicious Activity-N. Spring St-The complainant reported their ex-spouse was driving past the residence taking photographs.

March 8, 2021 Check Welfare-Brown Street-Officers spoke with a possible suicidal subject. Officers spoke with this subject who was speaking with Robert Young.

March 9, 2021 Check welfare-S. Oakwood Avenue-Officers spoke with family a possible suicidal subject. Officers located this subject and assisted them home. This subject was with family who was assisting with this subject.

March 10, 2021 Theft over$500-N. State Street-The complainant reported the theft of several coins that were delivered to the residence. The complainant indicated the packaging appeared to be tampered with and the coins missing.

March 10, 2021 Violation of Order of Protection-E. Bestor Drive-The complainant reported a subject with whom they have an order of protection was shouting profanities at them in the parking lot of an area store.

March 10, 2021Mental Patient-S. State Street-Officers responded to a subject who had been on the roof of a building along State Street. Upon speaking with this subject,he was transported to Hammond Henry Hospital for mental health treatment.

March 11, 2021 Mental Patient-W. Palace Row-Officers assisted a subject who was reportedly seeing objects that were not there, and was paranoid. Officers spoke with this subject who was eventually released to a friend.

March 12, 2021 Disorderly Conduct-Illinois St-Officers responded to the complainant of a poster placed on a telephone pole in this area. This poster depicted “exposes Satanic Commandments (Behavior)”. This item was removed from the pole and placed into evidence.

March 12, 2021 Lost Property-S. Oakwood Avenue-A complainant located a bag containing personal items in a store parking lot. Officers collected this item and placed into the property room pending it being claimed by the owner.

March 15, 2021 Dog bite-S. Stewart Street-The complainant reported having been bit by a dog in this area. The dog was identified and a follow up will be conducted.