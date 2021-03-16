Cambridge FFA has Pollinator seed bags for sale

by Mindy Carls correspondent

Cambridge FFA and Gold Star FS are teaming up to sell pollinator seed bags for the second year.

The seed bags help property owners attract pollinators in their own backyards. One-pound bags include seeds for up to 19 flowers, including purple coneflower, china aster, basil, corn poppy and cape forget-me-nots. Honey bee keepers recommended the varieties for their ability to draw the insects.

Offered for sale are a honey bee mixture, wild bee mixture, butterfly wildflower mixture and Midwest mixture.

A five-pound bag of Midwest mixture is also for sale.

The pollinator seed program is part of the Cambridge FFA chapter’s state-winning program of activities, according to chapter advisor Trent Taber.

Orders are due Friday, April 1.

For an order form or more information, visit the Facebook pages of the Village of Cambridge or Cambridge Agriculture Department and FFA Chapter.