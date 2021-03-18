Annawan School Board celebrates 130 days in person

by Claudia Loucks correspondent

Annawan schools reached a milestone on Wednesday, March 17, as it was the 130th day of in-person classes for students in the district.

At the school board meeting on March 17, Superintendent Matt Nordstrom told the board, “We have never shut down since the beginning of classes last fall and today (Wednesday, March 17) marks the 130th day of in-person learning. We are proud of our continued efforts as we deal with Covid and in providing a safe in-person learning environment for all of our students.”

In other business, the board learned that three school board members are not seeking re-election, and only one newcomer is seeking election to the board on Tuesday, April 6.

Terry DeMay is seeking a seat on the board. Current board members Dwaine Shaw Jr., Ted VanHyfte and Brian Childs are not seeking re-election.

The board will need to appoint two members to serve on the board after the April election.

The next regular meeting will be held on Wednesday, April 28, so that sufficient time can be allowed to canvass the votes from the election on April 6.

Board members approved 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 16, for Annawan High School graduation exercises, and 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 27 for eighth grade promotion.

The time and dates will remain the same, but the location is yet to be determined. Nordstrom said it is dependent on Covid guidelines as to whether the ceremonies will be held in the school gym or on the football field.

“If we are capped at allowing a total of 50 people in the school gym, the ceremonies will be held outdoors on the football field, like last year,” he said. ‘If the weather is bad, we will hold the ceremonies inside and we will have to limit attendance to 50 people.”

The board also approved rehiring all certified and non-certified staff as presented and Nordstrom said, “I am excited to have all staff returning for the 2021-2022 school year and they continue to do a great job for our students and our entire district.”

In other business, the board:

-Approved the Supplemental Savings Plan (SSP) which is a program for the deferral of income taxes on a portion of the salary of teachers and other licensed employees, subject to continuing legal review.

-Approved Gretchen Olson’s (special education teacher) intent to retire at the conclusion of the 2024-2025 school year; and Lana Wolf’s (K-12 Lead teacher and high school math teacher) intent to retire at the conclusion of the 2024-2025 school year; approved Pam Stout’s (cafeteria manager) intent to retire at the conclusion of the 2021 school year.

-Approved the contract renewal of Dawn Heitzler as grade school principal for the 2021-2022 school year.

-Approved hiring Kathy Rosebeck as cafeteria manager.

-Approved hiring Brad Hulick as Bass Fishing Sponsor and Jason Burkiewicz as Bass Fishing Volunteer.

-Approved the resignation of Whitney Walker as junior high volleyball coach; and the resignation of Brian Childs as junior high football coach.