Atkinson to move forward on proposed shelter and pavilion

by Claudia Loucks correspondent

Progress is continuing for the shelter and pavilion to become a reality in Veterans Park in Atkinson.

At their meeting earlier this month, village board members approved the design of the new pavilion as presented by Matt Wagner of Wagner Consulting & Agriculture LLC in Lena.

Previously the board approved purchasing a shelter for Veterans Park at a cost of $64,000, and they will seek bids for the construction of the pavilion after final approval is received from the Department of Natural Resources. A final decision has yet to be made on the bathroom design.

The project is being paid for in part with a matching grant of $67,000 from Open Space Land Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) with the total cost of the work estimated at $137,000. The work must be complete by July 1 if the village is to receive the grant money.

In other business, the board learned from Bob Floming, director of Public Works, that updates are needed at the waste water treatment plant, including new pumps, new aerator and the lagoon needs to be dredged.

It was decided to seek grant funds for the project which is estimated to cost $2 million.

Floming said the pumps at the plant are old and not working properly and that no updates have been done to the plant in approximately 50 years.

The board also accepted a bid of $110,000 for the village trash truck which is no longer needed as trash pick up has been outsourced to Republic Services.