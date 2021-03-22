Celebrate the Savior at First United Methodist

by Claudia Loucks correspondent

Area residents of all ages are invited to experience the power of the cross at “Celebrate the Savior” at three special services at 7:30, 9 and 10:30 a.m. on Easter Sunday, April 4, at First United Methodist Church, 302 North State St., Geneseo.

Tim Brinkman, director of worship at First Methodist, said the yearly celebration of the Resurrection of Jesus features music from the Worship Band, Choir, Orchestra, ensembles, and a special message from the Rev. Dr. Chris Ritter, directing pastor.

“Easter will mean more to us than ever this year,” Rev. Ritter said. “In 2019 we welcomed over 1,200 people to our facilities on Easter Sunday. Last year, that number dropped to zero as the Easter services were online only. It will be such a blessing to offer both in-person and online worship this year.”

He traced the beginning of the celebration services to their origin in 2014 and said the services “have been steadily growing since then. We are blessed with such a strong group of artists, musicians, and vocalists to bring the message of Easter to our community.”

“Now more than ever, people need a message of hope and resurrection,” he said. “Our faith has so much to teach us about fresh starts, new beginnings, and victory over death.”

Brinkman added, “We can’t wait for Easter. We have so much pent up creativity to share. We’re appreciating Easter and the gift of being able to meet together like never before.”

At both the 9 and 10:30 a.m. services, the church also will offer a fun and interactive Children’s Egg-stra Special Easter Event with an Easter egg hunt, Easter sack races, craft and a treat. Children in preschool through fifth-grad-age are welcome to the free event.

For more information about “Celebrate the Savior,” or about First United Methodist Church, call 309-944-2793 or visit www.peopleneedjesus.org.