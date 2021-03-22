Looking Back Cambridge

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

April 6, 2006

Deb Vandewoestynne, Cambridge Main Street program director, shows an Easter basket filled with goodies for the Easter Egg Hop, which begins at the Cambridge Main Street office, will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 noon at participating business in downtown. The basket is filled with a DVD, stuffed bunny, sidewalk chalk, coloring books and candy.

Students in Laura VanHyfte’s second grade class won the contest to raise the most money for the Jump Rope for Heart, a fundraiser for the American Heart Association. The students collected a total of $488.60 for the event, and were rewarded with a pizza party. Students participating were Selina Hernandez, Samantha Casteel, Marissa Johnson, Caleb Sipp, Meagan Underwood, Trevor Vincent, Nathan Nimrick, Kyle Ford, Jake Swanson, Tori Richardson, James Dobbels, Katie Johnson, Sarah Vincent, Alexis Johnson. Jake Swanson raised the most money. He raised $300.10 for the event.

25 Years Ago

April 4, 1996

Cambridge FFA chapter members Neil Gardner, Bucky Medley, Kelly Palmer, Nick Swanson and Lonny Maze placed first overall team at the Section Three FFA Agriculture Business Management contest held Thursday, March 28 at Black Hawk College-East Campus, Kewanee.

Barb Montgomery of Cambridge was one of five teachers selected from 250 entries to be honored in the “My Favorite Teacher” contest sponsored by WQAD television station and Royal Neighbors of America.

Loreen Borkhart and her son Jacob prepare for the Cambridge Woman’s Club Easter egg hunt to be held Saturday, April 6 at 1 p.m. at College Square Park.

50 Years Ago

April 15, 1971

Mrs. Ivan Nelson was elected regent for the 1971-72 year at the Monday evening meeting of the Cambridge Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution in the home of Mrs. Willard Kerr in Orion. Also elected were Mrs. John Kenwood, first vice-regent; Mrs. Allen Vincent, second vie-regent; Mrs. Frank Gustafson, chaplain; Mrs. Harry Clark, recording secretary; Mrs. Gordon Clark, corresponding secretary; Mrs. Harvey Seaton, treasurer, Mrs. Raymond Johnson, historian and Mrs. Quentin Johnson, librarian.

Miss Jeanine Hultgren, Andover has been chosen by the Andover American Legion Auxiliary to attend Girls State June 15-22 at MacMurry College, Jacksonville.

100 Years Ago

April 7, 1921

George W. Edwards from Kewanee arrived in Cambridge Tuesday morning for a visit with his many friends.

Mrs. Thomas Kappig and daughter Miss Iva spent Saturday with friends in Davenport.

Mrs. Frank Lagerlet entertained a number of young people at her home for her daughter Miss Maude and Miss Clara Palmer on Friday evening.

The Cambridge Livestock shipped four loads off hogs and two loads of cattle Monday afternoon.