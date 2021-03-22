Looking Back Galva

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

April 10, 2006

Jan Ater of Galva, of the Red Oak Restaurant and Gift Shop in Bishop Hill, has been named “Tourism Person of the Year” by the Western Illinois Tourism Council.

Trudie Stratton, Galva, walked into Shop n Go on Friday, March 29 and left $10,000 richer.

Staffed by physician’s assistant Sturat Berryman, secretary Donna Carlson and office assistant Lynn Woolworth, the Woodhull Clinic will move to a new facility to provide improved service, Handicapped assessable, the building will provide a more convenient setting for patients of all ages with easy access and ample parking.

Cromien Insurance Agency in Galva was recently honored for outstanding sales and service by SVEA Mutual Insurance Company in Orion. The agency achieved this honor by meeting certain criteria, including its volume of business and profitability.

25 Years Ago

April 3, 1996

The Galva Dollar General Store was closed Saturday morning without any notice to employees or customers. Karen Moss, the employee manager from Scottsville, Kentucky, said Tuesday the decision of closing a store is usually based on low volume of sales or shrinkage problems.

Galva city official were told at Tuesday’s city council meeting of plans for a new Casey’s General Store to be built on US34 in the 500 block of Southeast Second Street.

Members of the Galva Masonic Lodge No. 243, presented the Galva Food Pantry a check for $720 on Tuesday, March 26. The money was raised through the mason’s annual pancake supper. Dindley Jones, Worshipful Master presents Olive Wheelhouse with the check. Food Pantry Director Pete VanDeVelde, Jr. Warden and District Deputy Lynne Tilson, Loyal Kelly, Tyler; Dewey Reed, Treasurer C. Wallace Anderson, Jr. Deacon and Rip Evertt Mason member.

50 Years Ago

April 15, 1971

Veteran School board member Dr. L. Burcky offered his congratulations to new board member Tom Campbell when the new board held a meeting on Monday night. Burcky was elected to serve as president of the board during the meeting.

Scott Johnson led the pack across the finish line in the 100 yard dash on Tuesday, Johnson covered the distance in 11.1 seconds to take the victory. The Galva team downed visiting Rockridge 83-43. On Monday Galva team members will compete in the Wethersfield invitational before traveling to Toulon on Tuesday.

Colleen Cromien was named delegate for the state 4-H week and Robin Warner as alternate at the meeting of Galva Gals 4-H club Monday at 6:30 p.m. in the Galva Armory.

100 Years Ago

April 7, 1921

Extensive plans are being made by the Y.W. club for a “carnival” that is to be given in the club’s rooms over The News office April 26. All the regular features of a carnival will appear in the regular features of a carnival will appear in the entertainment. Details of the program have not been announced.

Mrs. Quayle, of this city, has been installed as steward at the Midland Club and began her duties the last week, This will be pleasing news to the members, many of whom are attracted to the pleasant grounds daily these days.

Stuart Fahnstrom, son of Mr. and Mrs. Fahnstrom suffered a severe injury early Saturday morning at the Hayes Pump & Planter company, when a piece of steel struck his eye. It was at first feared that he might lose the sight of the eye, but reports last night stated that the injury would heal. The accident occurred while he was at work.