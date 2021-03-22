Looking Back Geneseo

compiled by Linda Flatt

15 Years Ago

March 31, 2006

Patriotic citizens flock to the city park every Memorial Day to listen to prayers, speeches and music. Park benches fill rapidly, and many bring their own lawn chairs to ensure themselves a seat. Those not fortunate enough to find a space to sit are left standing among the waving Stars and Stripes of the park's traditional Aisle of Flags. Now, however, the annual ceremony could die out due lack of interest.

Steve and Lisa Thompson didn't know much about a new fuel called E-85 before they bought their Hometown Express convenience store in Geneseo last September. They admit it was an educational process, but when they learned of an ethanol plant coming to the area, they decided to become the first gas station in Henry County to serve.

25 Years Ago

Several activities are planned this month for residents of Hillcrest Home such as Friendship Day, Easter happenings and celebrating the opening day of baseball. Residents are encouraged to play a joke on someone Monday in honor of April Fool’s Day.

Three independent telephone companies have set May 1 as the official start up date for their new locally originated long distance service. On this date current customers of the Geneseo, Cambridge and Henry County Telephone Companies will be eligible to switch their current long distance carriers to the newly formed Geneseo, Cambridge and Henry County Long Distance Companies.

50 Years Ago

March 25, 1971

A girls/ gym demonstration night will be held at the high school on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. The girls will be demonstrating skills learned in the physical education classes.

Work on the $2 ½ million sewerage and drainage project is now being done on S. Oakwood ave. and E. Chestnut st. Residents will be faced with numerous detours and inconveniences this summer because of sewer construction work on many of the streets.

100 Years Ago

March 25, 1921

Geneseo’s Mayor Davis for the past year was renominated last week to succeed himself. There will be no opposition to him. His name will appear on the ballot under the appellation of People’s Party.

Anyone may own a Ford now. Our easy payment plan makes first cost easy to handle. Let us explain. Tracy Motor Corp.