Looking Back Orion

Geneseo Republic

15 Years Ago

15 Years Ago

April 13, 2006

On Wednesday afternoon, a rocket designed and built by physics students lifts off from a launch pad designed and operated by industrial technology students at Orion High School. Trigonometry students collect and analyzed data from the launches. Monitoring wind speed and direction for the next set of launched are Mark Singley and Abby Owens.

Orion Cub Scout Pack 123 boys preparing for a food drive on Sunday, April 23, They include Logan Martens, Boby DeBaillie, Nick Kline, Riley Robinson and Neil Larson. Anyone who will not be home between 1 and 3 p.m. may leave donations on the porch or by the door. The scouts will accept cash donations too.

About 180 people helped Western District Library, Orion, celebrate its 100th anniversary as a tax supported institution.

25 Years Ago

April 11, 1996

Orion area residents contributed 14,300 labels from Campbell’s Soup and other products this year. Orion Jack and Jill earned certificates worth another 3,000 labels, making a total of 14,300 labels to be exchanged for school supplies. Janet Welborn and family trimmed, separated, counted and mailed the labels, and their efforts earned certificates worth 300 labels for next year may be turned in to any school library or Western District Library, Orion at any time, according to Donna Begley, librarian at C. R. Hanna Elementary School, Orion.

Meeting Thursday, April 4, members of Orion Girl Scout Troop 2371 sort items donated by area residents for U.S. troops serving as peacekeepers in Bosnia. Packing magazines, snacks, toothpaste and other items are Lindsey Miller, Stacey Cologosz, Sara Wherry, Brittany Mrazek and Lindsey Osborne. Troop leaders are Cindy Colgosz, Cheryl Osborne and Barb Miller.

Winners of Easter baskets and stuffed animals at State Bank of Orion are Elaine Hast, Paige Diamond, Kylie Smuter, Katharine Willett and Matthew Markeich.

50 Years Ago

April 8, 1971

An Easter Egg Hunt for the local area children has been planned by the Orion Police Department and sponsored by the Orion Trading Association for Saturday, April 10 beginning at 3:00 p.m. in the Orion Park.

At the Shinning Light Society members were elected are president Mrs. Irene Calef; secretary, Mrs. Helen Sheesley, treasurer, Mrs. Doris Erdman.

Mr. and Mrs. Denil Fossberg and two sons returned to Clinton, Iowa Sunday afternoon after spending the weekend in the home of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. William Holden.

Mr. and Mrs. Willard H. Kerr and Mr. and Mrs. John Spivey, Orion returned last week from Minneapolis, MN, where they attended the Independent Bankers Association.

100 Years Ago

March 24, 1921

Mr. and Mrs. M.F. Swanson and Ivan were Sunday visitors at the Aben Samuelson home at Woodhull.

Henry Quayle returned to his home in Miami, Florida, on Wednesday evening, after a sojourn of several weeks in this vicinity.

Dan McGraw is erecting s new garage at his residence in the south part of time.

The teachers of the primary department of the Methodist church were entertained by the superintendent, Mrs. Harold Chase, at her beautiful country home last Saturday afternoon. Refreshments were served and a pleasant afternoon spent.