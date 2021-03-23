Area students honor Hospital employees

by Claudia Loucks correspondent

GENESEO - Hammond-Henry Hospital employees have been honored during the month of March by area students.

The young people from Geneseo Southwest Grade School and students in the CCD classes at St. Malachy’s Catholic Church in Geneseo honored health care workers in different ways, including with treats, some going to the entire hospital staff and other goodies given to specific departments at the hospital. Students from Riverdale elementary and middle schools also saluted health care workers.

The effort began with students at Southwest Grade School in Geneseo and their “Coins for Caring” project when students brought “loose” change to school. When staff contributions were added to the donations from students, the total raised was $900. Students used the money to purchase pizza for the entire Hammond-Henry staff including those staff members at the outlying clinics in Annawan, Cambridge, Colona, Kewanee and Port Byron.

The hospital staff received a package of handmade cards from students in grades K-4 at Riverdale Elementary School. The cards included messages of support and colorful artwork. One of the messages read:

“Thank you for saving the country! You are so inspiring. Hope you are safe. Good luck with all of your patients.”

That same day as when the cards arrived at the hospital in Geneseo, the Hammond-Henry Hospital Medical Group staff, located in Port Byron, received balloons, cards and a cookie cake from Riverdale Middle School students.

Employees at Hammond-Henry were “touched by the actions of our youngest community members,” and expressed thanks to all of the young people.