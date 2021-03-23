Galva takes issue with junk vehicles

by Carol Townsend correspondent

Mayor Rich Volkert reported that there was 120 Galva residences and some businesses that have been sited for junk, unlicensed vehicles, or ordinance violations on their properties. Volkert said that 110 letters were mailed Monday to violators and about 10 have been cleared up with police officers speaking to them.

The violators will be given 14 days to comply or a citation will be issued.

Mayor Volkert said that last year 88 letters were sent out.

Vokkert said that it is also the goal to get several items fixed in the downtown area so that barricades don’t have to be used for the safety of people walking by.

Volkert said that Galva’s Wiley Park has also had some “major problems”. He said that the Galva Police were called to the park three times on Sunday where fights had broke out. He said that it was junior high aged kids in the fights.

Volkert said that there are 10-12 trash containers in the park and there was trash everywhere that was picked up Monday,

Mayor Volkert reported for Supervisor Richard Plummer that yard waste will be picked up the first and third Mondays of each month. It must be in a yard waste bag with a sticker which is purchased at City Hall.

The yard waste pick-up will begin in April and must be on the curb by 6 a.m.

Tree branches can be brought to the City Maintenance by residents or pick-up as time permits by city workers.

It was reported Monday night that the new 5500 snow plow which the city had purchased from Bonnel in Dixon had not been ordered. The city ordered the plow in November and it was to be delivered in February. The city was just told that someone had forgot to order it.

The city will have to start over bidding out a truck and placing another order. They expect it will cost more as prices are rising almost everything.

The police will be checking pools and any pool which has 24 inches of water must have a fence around it.

All flowers and broken statues must be off of the graves at the Galva Cemetery by Sunday, March 28th. Items can be put back on April 1st.

It was reported that the sewer on North Center in the 300 and 500 block must be dug up and repaired.

The council approved the Arbor Day Proclamation for April 30th and Galva has been named a Tree City again. Residents are encouraged to plant trees and anyone who would like trees on their terrace can check with City Hall by March 29th for a shared cost program.

The council approved April 21st as Junior Achievement Day and approved the proclamation.

An ordinance was passed to enter into an intergovernmental agreement with Galva township for road work.