Health Department offers 1st dose vaccines

Geneseo Republic

“HENRY & STARK COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT AND HENRY COUNTY OEM OPEN COVID-19 CLINICS TO THOSE IN PHASE 2 - ALL COUNTY RESIDENTS 18+ WANTING VACCINATION”

The Henry and Stark County Health Department and the Henry County Office of Emergency Management note there are still slots open for our Friday, March 26th First Dose Covid-19 Drive Thru Vaccination Clinic at Black Hawk College-East Campus, Galva, IL. Therefore, we have made the decision to open up registration and appointments to those Henry and Stark County residents that fall into the Phase 2 Category – Anyone Age 18+ wanting to get the vaccination series.

This decision has been made in order to keep pushing out received vaccine shipments to local residents wanting Covid-19 vaccination. Of course we still want to encourage those Henry and Stark County residents age 65 and over, those in Phase 1B+ which include those under 65 years with co-morbidities; and remaining healthcare (1A) and frontline essential workers (1B) who have not been vaccinated, to seek vaccination.

For those who do not have access to internet, we remind local residents we now have a “Phone In” Registration for the COVID-19 Vaccination Series. Those eligible to participate in this Phone-In registration are any Henry and Stark County residents who truly have no internet access. The number of appointments is limited and will be given out on a first come, first served basis. To register please call the Health Department at (309) 852-7242 Monday through Friday, 8:30am-4:30pm.

Again to register go to our website at www.henrystarkhealth.com to while appointments last! This current registration will be for a clinic to be held on Friday, March 26th. To enroll you will only need to be able to access our website and then a have valid email for receiving your confirmation of registration.

When you go to the website you will see instructions, information, and links to scheduled clinic dates and times. Click on the Link “Henry/Stark County Covid Vaccine Registration” and choose a time slot you would like to register for and complete the form to register and reserve your vaccine that day.

Here are the instructions to reserve your place at one of the upcoming Drive Thru Covid-19 Vaccination Clinics:

1) Visit Our Website at www.henrystarkhealth.com

2) Click on any of the Date & Time Links based on your preference. Note: Date & Time may fill up fast.

3) Fill out the Covid Vaccine Registration Form. You must fill out separate forms for each person wanting the shot. (You will need a valid email address, mulitple registrants can use the same email address)

4) If you are assisting someone else you will need to know: Name, Address, Phone #, Date of Birth, Age, Sex, Current Primary Physician, and Employer (if applicable)

Also these questions:

Have you ever received a COVID shot? If yes, which product? (Pfizer, Moderna, other product)

Have you ever had a severe allergic reaction to something?

Was the severe allergic reaction after receiving a Covid shot?

Was the severe allergic reaction after another vaccine or another injectible medication?

Have you received passive antibody therapy as treatment for Covid?

Have you received another vaccine in the last 14 days?

Have you had a positive test for COVID or has a doctor ever told you that you had Covid-19?

Do you have a weakened immune system caused by something such as HIV infection or cancer or do you take immunosuppressive drugs or therapies?

Do you have a bleeding disorder or are taking a blood thinner?

Are you pregnant or breastfeeding?

5) If a Link says “Already Full,” go to another time slot.

6) You will then be emailed your confirmation of the clinic date, time, vaccine reservation, and a map and directions to the clinic location. If you do not receive an e-mail confirmation, please email covid@ema-hc.com to obtain your confirmation. Your email will be answered over the next several days. Email confirmations need not be printed. DO NOT COME EARLY, there is sufficient vaccine for all time slots.

7) You will only need to bring a valid Government ID and proof of healthcare or essential worker status to the clinic. (No Insurance or Cost necessary)

8) Once clinics are closed due to available vaccine; please choose another clinic date & register. Clinics will be added for the foreseeable future.

The clinics will be held at Black Hawk College-East Campus, 26230 Black Hawk Road, Galva, IL. Clinics and number of participants will be based on vaccine availability and are subject to change. Drive-Thru clinics and site limitations are necessary due to social distancing requirements, central location for entire service area, winter weather conditions, and the recommended wait time after receiving the vaccine.