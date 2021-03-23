Police News

Geneseo Republic

Galva Police Department

March 15

Officer, along with Stark Co Medic and the fire dept, were dispatched to a single vehicle rollover accident with injury on Galva-Atkinson blacktop at 400 North. The driver was transported by ambulance. Henry Co is handling the crash report.

Officer, along with the fire dept, were dispatched to a tree limb that fell onto several power wires in the 800 block of West Division Street. Ameren was notified about the issue.

Officer was dispatched to a motorist assist on Route 34 about 2 miles west of town. A young driver had driven off the roadway and became stuck. They had help on their way.

Officer was dispatched to the 400 block of North Center Ave for a tree branch that had fallen on utility wires. Mediacom was notified.

Officer was dispatched to a residence on NW 1st Ave for a disturbance / remove an unwanted subject complaint.

Officer was dispatched to assist Henry Co with traffic control for an accident several miles north of town. The driver had a Henry Co warrant and was also suspended.

Officer was dispatched to the 400 block of North Center Ave for a welfare check on a dog that was tied outside. The dog had the necessary items and didn't appear to be in distress.

March 16

Officer was dispatched to the 1000 block of SE 2nd Street for an activated panic alarm. It was a false alarm.

Officer was again dispatched to the 1000 block of SE 2nd Street for an activate panic alarm. It was also a false alarm caused by brief power outages.

March 17

Officer was dispatched to a criminal damage to property complaint in the 100 block of NW 7th Ave. As the result, Franziska Hurliman, 28, Galva, was arrested for criminal damage to property under $500.00 She was released with a notice to appear in court.

Officer was dispatched to the 100 block of SE 3rd Street for a burglary complaint. It is believed to be a civil property dispute.

Officer was dispatched to the 400 block of NE 2nd Ave for a civil property dispute.

Officer was dispatched north of town for a juvenile that was refusing to go home and had walked away. The juvenile was given a ride home and arrangements were made for the child to stay there.

March 18

Officer was dispatched to the 500 block of SW 1st Ave for a loose dog complaint. Officer located the dog, but was not able to catch it.

Officer was dispatched to the 500 block of SE 2nd Street for a loose dog complaint. The dog had a name and contact tag on it's collar. It was returned home to it's owner.

Officer was dispatched to a residence on NE 4th Ave for a 9-1-1 hang up call. Upon officer's arrival, an unwanted subject was removed following a verbal disturbance.

Officer was dispatched to the 400 block of NE 1st Ave for a domestic dispute. As the result, Sage Helton, 23, Galva, was arrested on Henry Co warrants for aggravated domestic battery, violation of bail bond, criminal damage to property (3 counts), criminal trespass to property (2 counts), and a failure to appear warrant for aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery. He was taken to the Henry Co jail.

March 19

Officer was dispatched to the 100 block of NE 1st Street for a suspicious vehicle complaint. An unknown car had been abandoned in a driveway and the homeowner wanted to leave, but couldn't. The vehicle was towed.

Officer was dispatched to a loose dog complaint in the 100 block of SW 5th Street. The owner had located the dog and took it back home prior to officer's arrival.

Officer was dispatched to the 00 block of NE 2nd Street for a civil complaint involving the sale of a vehicle.

Officer was dispatched to the east edge of town for a reckless driving complaint. Officer was not able to locate the vehicle.

Officer was dispatched to Route 17 at the Galva Cemetery for a motorist assist. Vehicle was gone upon officer's arrival.

March 20

Officer was dispatched to the 2700 block of Olaf Krans Ave for a slow speed vehicle inspection.

Officer was dispatched to the 100 block of SW 10th Ave for a slow speed vehicle inspection.

Officer was dispatched to the 100 block of SE 3rd Street for an ongoing civil property dispute.

As the result of a traffic stop in the 900 block of SE 2nd Street, Jennifer Jaco, 45, Galva, was arrested for driving while license suspended. She was given a notice to appear in court and released.

Officer was dispatched to the 500 block of SW 5th Ave for a civil property dispute. Officer completed a standby so the complainant could get the property.

Officer was dispatched to the 300 block of NW 2nd Ave for a 9-1-1 hang up call. It was determined to be an accidental mis dial.

Officer was dispatched to the 400 block of North Center Ave for a loud noise complaint.

March 21

Officer was dispatched to assist a citizen in locating her dog, who had gotten loose, in the 100 block of NE 4th Street.

Officer was dispatched to the 00 block of NE 2nd Street to assist a citizen that was having troubles with the water salesman machine for water.

Officer was dispatched to the 300 block of NW 2nd Ave for a 9-1-1 hang up call. It was determined to be an accidental mis dial.

Officer was dispatched to Wiley Park for a verbal disturbance involving several groups of juveniles.

Officer was dispatched to the 100 block of SE 3rd Street for a loose dog complaint. The dog returned home.

Officer was dispatched back to Wiley Park for another call involving groups of juveniles trying to fight one another.

Officer was dispatched to a theft complaint in the 600 block of NW 3rd Ave.

Officer was dispatched to the 900 block of SE 2nd Street for a city ordinance violation involving a subject cutting down a tree without a permit.

Officer was dispatched to the 00 block of NW 5th Street for a disturbance complaint involving a group of juveniles wanting to fight.

Officer was dispatched to the 300 block of SE 6th Ave for a 9-1-1 hang up call. It was determined to be an accidental pocket dial.

Officer was dispatched to the 100 block of NE 7th Street for a loud music complaint. Resident agreed to turn it down.

Henry County Sheriff's Office

-On Tuesday, March 16th at 6:52P.M. Henry County Deputy made a traffic stop on 7th St. in Orion, IL. The driver of the vehicle, Gerardo Leon (age 21) of Davenport, IA., was issued notice to appear citations for driving on a suspended drivers license and operating an uninsured vehicle.

-On Wednesday, March 17th at 7:46P.M. Henry County Deputy made a traffic stop on Oakwood Ave. in Geneseo, IL. The driver of the vehicle, David Tiffey (age 31) of rural Geneseo, IL., was issued a notice to appear citation for driving on a suspended drivers license.

-On Friday, March 19th at 2:25P.M. Henry County Orion Division Deputy made a traffic stop on 12th Ave. in Orion, IL. The driver of the vehicle, Ayden Kubitz (aqe 18) of Davenport, IA., was issued notice to appear citations for operating a vehicle with no valid drivers license and no valid registration.

-On Friday, March 19th at 3:34P.M. Henry County Orion Division Deputy made a traffic stop on 15th Ave. in Orion, Il. The driver of the vehicle, Joseph Edgington (age 34) of Orion, was issued a notice to appear citation for driving on a revoked drivers license.

-On Friday, March 19th at 8:31P.M. Henry County Deputy made a traffic stop with an ATV on S. Fischer Ave. in Kewanee, IL. The driver of the ATV, Michael Chayer (age 37) of Kewanee, IL., was arrested for the charges of aggravated fleeing and attempting to elude police and for resisting or obstructing a peace officer. He was also issued citations for improper operation of ATV on roadway, driving without lights when required, driving without a valid registration, operating an uninsured vehicle, disobeying a stop sign (4 counts), failure to signal turn (10 counts), and disobeying traffic control device (2 counts). He was taken to the Henry County Jail.

-On Saturday, March 20th at 10:06A.M. Henry County Deputy made a traffic stop on Tenney St. in Kewanee. The driver of the vehicle, Steven Ott (age 32) of Moline, IL., was issued a notice to appear citation for driving on a suspended drivers license. He was also arrested on a Rock Island County arrest warrant for failing to appear in court on the original charge of DUI.

-On Saturday, March 20th at 6:49P.M. Henry County Deputies went to a residence on N. Elm St. in Kewanee, IL. and arrested Cassel Taylor (age 23) of Kewanee, IL. on a Stark County arrest warrant for the charges of home invasion, domestic battery, battery, and criminal trespass. He was transported to the Stark County Jail.

-On Sunday, March 21st at 11:21P.M. Henry County Deputy made a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Geneseo, IL. The driver of the vehicle, Damien Smith (age 29) of Bettendorf, IA., was issued notice to appear citations for speeding (89/70), operating an uninsured vehicle, and driving on a suspended drivers license.

-On Monday, March 22nd at 2:34A.M. Henry County Deputy made a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Geneseo, IL. The driver of the vehicle, Tesina Coleman (age 29) of Muscatine, IA., was issued notice to appear citations for operating an uninsured vehicle and driving on a suspended drivers license.

Geneseo Police Department

March 16, 2021

Harassment- W. Pearl St- The complainant reported an ex-partner was posting messages on Facebook that were upsetting to them. Officers spoke with both parties involved and it was settled.

Digital Communication with a minor- Officers took a report of a convicted sex offender from out of state contacting a minor in the City. Officers have been in contact with the subject’s probation officer as well as investigators out of state. This investigation is ongoing.

March 17, 2021

Suspicious Person- Bestor Drive- Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person who was in a store for an extended period of time acting suspiciously.

Theft of Motor Vehicle- US Highway 6- The complainant reported their vehicle was stolen from the area by unknown subjects.

Assist ambulance- S. Oakwood Avenue- Officers assisted the ambulance with an intoxicated subject.

Assist citizen- W. Main Street- Officers responded to an intoxicated person complainant where they located the subject from earlier in the day. Officers assisted this subject.

March 18, 2021

Juvenile problems- Ogden Ave- Officers spoke with a juvenile and parents in reference to a minor juvenile issue.

March 19, 2021

Assist other agency- S. Oakwood Ave- Officers spoke with a subject who wanted to provide information on a missing juvenile. Officers forwarded this information to the proper agency.

Suspicious Subject- Second Ave- Officers spoke with a suspicious person who indicated they were involved in a breakup with an ex and wanted to speak with them. This subject was provided with a trespass warning to remain away from this location.

Domestic Battery- S. Center St- Officers arrested 31 year old Preston Atkisson for domestic battery. All arrested subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Assist Schools- Ogden Ave- Officers spoke with a subject who wanted to provide information on a missing juvenile. Officers forwarded this information to the proper agency.

March 21, 2021

Criminal Damage to Vehicle- E. main Street- Officers took a report of a subject who damaged a wall at a business in the area during a disturbance.