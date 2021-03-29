AWANA packets go to Cambridge United Methodist kids

Claudia Loucks

When children in the AWANA program and in Sunday school classes at Cambridge United Methodist Church could not attend their classes due to guidelines in place from Covid-19, the teachers in those programs found a way to keep the young people involved.

Christy Aniol, wife of church pastor, the Rev. Jim Aniol, and also an AWANA teacher, said when the groups could no longer meet they began hand delivering AWANA and Sunday school packets to the children’s homes each month.

Each packet is filled with activities appropriate for the current church season, a Bible verse to memorize and small treats.

The outreach provides for the children to continue to be connected to the church programs.

“We started doing this last spring and we will continue to deliver the packets until we have the kids back in class, hopefully by fall,” Aniol said, and she added that prior to the pandemic, AWANA classes were held after school on Thursdays at the church. Transportation is provided from school to the church where the children gather for recreation, Bible lessons and a free meal.