Geneseo Schools recital results

Claudia Loucks

The Geneseo High School and Geneseo Middle School Recital was a pre-recorded virtual event due to guidelines in place as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Students electing a vocal or piano solo prepared with instructors, mostly in Google meets, and recorded their solos with pre-recorded accompaniments, much like karaoke, with Larry Lord at school or on their own. Students then submitted their solo recordings, which were shared with hired judges,

Judges viewed, critiqued and ranked students’ solo videos in March. Written solo critique results were then shared with students.

The results:

-Middle School piano soloists/ensembles receiving Division I ratings: Liam Coleman, Brennan DeBord, Noah Disterhoft and Landry Possin.

-Middle School piano soloists/ensembles receiving Division II ratings : Peyton Kies, Keely Roberts and Sedonie Scheider.

-There were no piano soloists/ensembles receiving Division III ratings.

-High School piano soloists/ensembles receiving Divison I ratings: Connor Coleman, Jack DeBord, Rebecca Ramp and Megan Soria.

-High School piano soloists/ensembles receiving Division II ratings: Daniel Coleman.

-There were no piano soloists/ensembles receiving Division III, IV or V ratings.

-Middle School vocal receiving Divison I ratings: Natalie Aukee, Eliana Barickman, Ava Brewer, Dylan Gehl, Jessa Gramling, Tyler Holtzen, Clara Huddleston, Hope Kuster, Jackie Milem, Keely Roberts, Shay Schehl, Sedonie Scheider, Kjerstin Wildermuth.

-Middle School vocal soloists receiving Division II ratings: Kaylie DeFauw, Carter Eastburn, Caroline Girten, Beth Mroz, Landry Possin and Cy Sammons.

-There were no Middle School vocal students receiving Division III ratings.

-High School vocal soloists receiving Division I ratings: Sylvia Baumgardner, Tyler Belanger, Isaac Betcher, Raelyn Bjorkman, Audrey Brumbaugh, Josie Bull, Taylor Davis, Jack DeBord, Olivia Diericks, Katerina Eilers, Sebastian Einfeldt, Gabrriella Elmer, Justin Ford, Taya Fouts, Johnna Fulscher, Tyler Gehl, Samantha Gerstel, Mollie Harr, Frances Henderson, Madison Holevoet, Caleb Huddleston, Natalie Jacocks, Addison Jorgensen, Emily Kuriger, Gabe Marxen, Colin McConville, Rachel Minnaert, Joe Mroz, Mary Kate Mroz, Ava Perrigo, Megan Plumley, Anna Poel, Keira Schehl, Anna Snyder, Cadence Talbert, Zander Ulam, Taylor VanHoutte, Rylee Weinzierl and Jonathan Widger.

-High School soloists receiving Divison II ratings: Alex Belanger, Addison Dykstra,Eliza Farley, Bryce Henderson, Claire Kehoe, Zach Nelson, Josie Peters, William Plumely, Madeline Possin and Jack Snyder.

-There were no High School vocal soloists receiving Division III, IV or V ratings.

-High School vocal ensembles receiving Division I ratings: Freshmen A-K Ensemble – The Journey/Martin; Freshmen L-Z Ensemble – River In Judea/Feldman-Leavitt; Sophomore A-K Ensemble – Follow the Drinkin’ Gourd/Gardner-Bray; Sophomore L- Z – And the Night Shall Be Filled With Music/Gilpin; Junior/Senior A-K Ensemble – Famine Song/Culloton; Junior/Senior L-Z Ensemble – The Argument/Nesta.

-The were no High School vocal ensembles receiving Division II, III, IV or V ratings.

-Outstanding Middle School Vocal Solo Nominations: Kjerstin Wildermuth and Dhylan Gehl.

-Outstanding Middle School Piano Nominations: Liam Coleman.

-Outstanding High School Vocal Solo Nominations: Olivia Diericks, Katerina Eilers, Gabriella Elmer, Tyler Gehl, Frances Henderson, Madison Holevoet, Joe Mroz, Ava Perrigo, Anna Poel, Keira Schehl and Cadence Talbert.

-Outstanding High School Vocal Ensemble Nominations: Freshmen A-K Ensemble – The Journey/Martin; Junior/Senior A-K Ensemble – Famine Song/Culloton.

-Outstanding High School Piano Solo Nominations: Megan Soria.