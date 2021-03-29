Looking Back Cambridge

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

April 13, 2006

Geneseo Chapter of the American Revolution honored five “Good Citizen” winners at its Youth Day on Feb. 19 at First Presbyterian Church in Geneseo. This year’s “Good Citizens winner include Meredith Carr who is a senior at Cambridge High School.

Cambridge Masonic Lodge members Al Payne and Gene Stromquist present a check for $500 to Candace Shabbat and Chris Allen on behalf of the Cambridge Masonic Lodge, to help defray costs of the musical “Cinderella”. The donation will go towards paying for rental of the manuscripts as well as costumes, lighting and sound for the event. The money donated was generated from the many fundraisers the lodge holds throughout the year.

Bruce Jern, manager of the Cambridge Jack & Jill, has announced the winners of the free grocery giveaway, Saturday April 1. They are Edward McKie, Jade Linquist, Sherry Martin, Mary Ann Blackert, Paula Janson, Suzanne M. Vinckel, Mick Berth, Derik Carlson, Kris Dietzen, Bob Straight, Jason Veloz, Gale Allen, Frankie Grant, Nathan Stone, Norma Hahn, Cheryl Swanson, Shirley Swanson, Doug Scheuerman, Deb VanDeWoestyne and Barbara Robinson.

Scott Community College named Brett Allen to the Dean’s list for the Fall of 2005.

25 Years Ago

April 11, 1996

Tuesday, April 2 was a day for set-building for the cast and crew of the Cambridge High School’s spring musical “No, No Nanette” which will be performed Friday, April 26 and Saturday, April 27.

Cambridge Junior Woman’s Club presented two students from each class in kindergarten through second grade with stuffed bunnies as part of the club’s reading incentive program at Cambridge Elementary School. They include Patrick Burfield, Bobbie Jo Reeves, Tyler Autery, Jake Olson, Kar Franck, Selina McSwin, Dan Wells, Katelyn Horberg, Jennifer Clark, Raiff Cauwels, Elizabeth Hmrick, Samantha Siebrecht, Chad Borkgren, Ethan VanNorman, club president Wynne Legate, Britnee Woods and Dan Smith.

Members of the varsity Lady Vikings basketball team were honored at the Cambridge High School athletic banquet held Monday, April 1. They are Kari Wells, most improved, Erin Brewer, hustle and assists, Deon Lundell, free throw percentage, Janet Stevens, rebounds, Coach Al Steider and Brin VanDine, hustle.

Frosh/Soph Lady Vikings were honored during the Cambridge High School’s athletic banquet held Monday, April 1 They are Amand Kelly, most improved, Kim Denison, rebounding, Coach Tony Behrman, Erin Ruhnow, hustle and Kara Stromquist, best defensive player and best free throw shooting percentage.

Fourth grade students in the Nordic Trax enrichment program directed by Mary Ghys performed a puppet show for afternoon kindergarten students at Cambridge Elementry School on Tuesday, April 2. The show, written by the enrichments students were designed to help the younger students learn the alphabet. The students are Adrienne Lavin Shannon Lundell, Kristen Edmund, Justin Wayne and Ryan Brandau.

50 Years Ago

April 22, 1971

Donald Dobbels of Cambridge, has been selected to attend the American Legion Premier Boys State at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield in June, under the sponsorship of the local American Legion.

Newcomer Don Lain was elected to the Cambridge Village Board of Trustees Tuesday with a total of 80 votes, and incumbents John G. Johnson and Henry Muller were elected to their first full terms with 94 and 95 votes respectively.

Youngsters interested in the 4-H Tractor Safety Program are being invited to attend the tractor safety club and school. The first session will be held Tuesday, Apil 20, at the Extension basement in Cambridge.

These three boys were winners in the ticket sales contest for the Cambridge Pancake Day held March 13. They are James Roos, first place, Kent Rathjen, second, and Mike Ray, third.

100 Years Ago

April 14, 1921

Paper is not readable.