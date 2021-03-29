Looking Back Galva

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

April 19, 2006

The cast for this weekends, Galva High School play, “Cindy Ella’s going to the Ball Baby!” pose in character for photo during rehearsal Monday afternoon at the school. Participating in the spoof of the classic Cinderella’s story are Ross McIntire, Tryn VanDeVelde, Dane Halsall, Karissa Nash, Zach Nordstrom, Kaitlynn Aufderhelde, Margaret Spiegel, Cortnie McClintic, Elle Savage and Karleen Hergert. Show times are 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, both at the high school. Admission is $8 for adults $6 for students and children.

The Galva Chamber of Commerce officially welcomed Ron Modesto, owner of Ron’s Tree Service, to the Galva business sector last Thursday, with a ribbon cutting attended by Chamber and Modesto family members. On hand for the event were Ron Rinkenberger, Modesto, Max Harris, Modesto’s wife, Melody, Lynda Gulnnee; Modesto’s children, Ronnie and Lilly, Brandy Schultz, Colleen Lewis and Modesto’s son Brandon.

Cathy Berglund, Galva Junior/Senior High School librarian, recently received a $500 donation from Lambda Nu Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi representative Anne Kelser. The donation will be used for the Accelerated Reader program at the Junior high school.

Oxford Fire Department will sponsor its 26th annual pancake breakfast at the fire station in Alpha on Sunday, April 23, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sorting the many door prizes are Brad Barton, chairman Dennis Kyser and Ron Medley.

25 Years Ago

April 17, 1996

Members of the Galva Bright Horizons 4-H Club, who performed last Wednesday at the Galva Senior Center are Kevin Jaquet, Craig Anderson, Jon Ren, Miranda Murray, Erin VanDeVelde, Adam Jaquet, Sara Luymes, Brittany Murray and Robyn Anderson.

More than two dozen students at Black Hawk East College are in the latest edition of “Whos Who Among Students in American Junior Colleges” Area students on the 1996 list include Katherine Clague, Bruce Endress, Lisa Halsall, Rose Hazelwood, Jeremy Lindstrom, Michelle Smith, Linda Tobert all of Galva, Kevin Schwartzkopf of Woodhull and Melanie Muckey of Toulon.

Kreg Ruhl and Kevin Jaquet, Galva FFA Chapter members, won awards at the State FFA Proficiency awards Day held March 30, at the University of Illinois.

Meghan Cole, a sixth grader at AlWood Elementary School, received an honorable mention in a children’s writing contest sponsored by Cricket, an international literary magazine for kids. Cricket is distributed in the United States and in several other nations.

50 Years Ago

April 22, 1971

A larger than usual turnout on Tuesday put all incumbent candidates for city office back in those positions. They are city clerk Homer Pryor, Mayer James B. Young, councilman Harold Powers, councilman J. W. Clevenger, councilman John Eshelman and city treasurer Robert Leaf.

Dan Kenney steams across the finish line in the first flight of the two mile rely on Monday. The Galva squad finished second in this event behind the relay winning team from Oregon. Each of the four man team members had to run a half mile leg in the event. Galva took fourth in the total competition.

The annual Mother-Daughter party will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Enworth Hall On May 6 at 6:30 p.m.

Prizes were awarded to Winnie Brown, Celia Olson, Doris Nelson and Marcelene Lipke at the meeting of the Happy Go Lucky club Thursday afternoon.

April 14, 1921

A serious wreck was narrowly averted Sunday night when Burlington passenger train No. 55, due in Galva at 9:21 o’clock p.m., was derailed by a broken rail near Colmer, Illinois. The engineer was able to stop the train with only the front tracks of the engine off of the track. There were no passengers on the train injured. An investigation regarding the cause of the broken rail is being made by “Q” officials.

A barber shop was opened this week in the Sloan building, recently vacated by Mark Lincoln and his family at No.320 Main Street, by Ed Krans. The interior of the building has been redecorated. Mr. Kran’s brother, Walter Krans, has opened a plumbing shop in the rear of the building.

Announcement was made this morning that Dr. E. M. Houghton, who has been associated in this city with Drs. R. H. Stwart and J. M. Alford, has given up his practice here to open an office in Victoria. Dr. Houghton moved into his new quarters Monday.

It was announced Saturday by Superintendent F. U. White that the graduating date in the new Galva Community High School is June 3. Indications are that about the same number of students will receive diplomas this year as in 1920. Either 26 or 27 students will be graduated. Plans for the commencement exercises are now under way.