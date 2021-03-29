Looking Back Geneseo

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

April 7, 2006

Sieben Hybrids Inc.’s new corporate office and distribution center, located in Edwards Industrial Park, has been named the National Frame Builders Association “Building of the Year”. The facility built by Bob Johnson Construction Inc. is a Lester-brand building.

An open house in honor of band director, Richard Stodd’s retirement will be April 22 in the J.D.Darnall Library at Geneseo High School. Stodd is a member of the music faculty and directs the high school concert band and middle school sixth-grade band.

25 Years Ago

April 5, 1996

Geneseo area residents can continue to make calls to the Illinois Quad Cities starting April 15 without dialing the 309 area code, according to Scott Anderson of the Geneseo Telephone company.

The Rev. David Esche and capital improvements chairwoman, Virginia Nelson, stood in the newly remodeled sanctuary of First Presbyterian Church. Good Friday services are being conducted in the church at 12:15 Friday.

50 Years Ago

April 1, 1971

The graduating class of 1951 of the Geneseo High School is planning its 20th anniversary reunion for July 17 in the Geneseo Moose Lodge with a social hour beginning at 5:30 and dinner at 6:30.

Minutes after the fire alarm sounded, uncoiled hose and forced water on the fire as dense clouds of smoke cascaded from the burning building at the Hedman-Anderson Lumber Yard. The two-story frame storage building was used as a shop area for sawing and planning of lumber.

100 Years Ago

April 1, 1921

Last Wednesday evening the debate team, alternates, and Miss Powell, the coach, enjoyed a splendid supper in the high school dining room. The school colors, green and white, were used for the table decorations. The centerpiece was white carnations and ferns.

The children in large number enjoyed the Fairy films shown at the Wigwam. This took the place of the story hour at the library. Miss Grant, librarian, asks the Republic to thank Mr. Michaels for the free use of his picture house.