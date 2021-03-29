Looking Back Orion

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

April 20, 2006

Seniors Wes Frenell and Abby Owens are the 2006 recipients of the Tom W. and Lindsey G. Nicholson Memorial Award at Orion High School. Each will receive $750.

Orion High School will host its annual junior-senior prom at 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, at the Miln Community Center. They include queen candidates Melinda Carlile, Abbey Owens n Breana Larson. King candidates Nate Bolhouse, Taylor Rutledge n Chris Archer.

Orion High School senior Krystin Johnson shows off the maroon 1998 Ford Taurus that Orion Chevrolet has donate as the grand prize at Ater Prom on Saturday, Aprill 22 and Sunday, April 23 at Twin Rivers YMCA, Moline. After Prom gives students a rug and alcohol-free way to continue the party once the dancing ends.

Edward Farwell of Champaign was recently aware the Richard C. and Helen Coddington Design Team Award at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. He received a $1,000 award to recognize leadership in spearheading the team’s project to successful completion using an ABE 469 Design Project.

25 Years Ago

April 18, 1996

Orion Middle School faculty chose as Students of the Week sixth grader Betsy Foster, seventh grader Stephanie Wherry and eighth grader Jeremy Anselmi.

T-shirts with the award winning logo designed by fourth grader Tara Lange of Orion are available from the Henry County Farm Bureau. The design states: The one true hero of Henry County---Farmer man.

Village President Jan Ryden presents a plaque to Marty Cox, who is retiring Tuesday, April 30 after 26 years of service as Orion street superintendent. Village officials, both past and present were joined by friends and family to honor Mr. Cox with a surprise party during a recess in the village board meeting on Monday, April 16.

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of their organization, the Orion Lions Club donated two benches and six flower pots for Fourth Street between Ninth and 10th Avenues. Working to set out the benches and flower pots late Tuesday afternoon, April 9 were Darrel Muhleman, Ed Zurcher, Jon Bloomberg, Rod Parrish, Sue DeDecker, Ray Parrish, Village President Jan Ryden, who stopped by to acknowledge the Lion’s contribution, Ron Flood, Mike DeBackere and Gary DeMont Orion Park Superintendent Ron Saunders, filled the pots with rock and dirt, and GFWC/Orion Woman’s Club donated flowers. The old wooden benches were moved to Peterson’s Frame and Alignment and the flower market.

50 Years Ago

April 15, 1971

Mr. and Mrs. G. E. Coulter of Orion and Mrs. Emma Steinmetz of Davenport were dinner guests Easter Sunday in the home of Mr. and Mrs. Wyman Coulter.

Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Solomon returned to their home in Edminds, Washington Tuesday after a two weeks visit in the home of her mother, Mrs. Varna Sutley here, Mr. and Mrs. George Solomon in Andalusia.

Mr. and Mrs. Gene Benson of Clinton, Iowa visited Mrs. Gertrude Larson, Friday, who is a patient at Moline Public Hospital.

Myron M. Robinson of Orion was installed as president of the Red Carpet Investors Club at the regular meeting Tuesday evening.

100 Years Ago

March 31, 1921

Easter greetings were received by Orion friends from Miss Mathilda O’Leary who is located in Los Angeles.

Edwin Long and family and Mr. and Mrs. Claire Long, of Davenport, were Easter guests at the home of their father, Dr. H. H. Long.

New Concrete steps and landing are being built at the rear of the G. H. Wayne building, leading up to Wayne’s hall.

Dudley Marshal of Rock Island attorney for the Orion Community high school, was in Orion Monday.