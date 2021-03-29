Main Street Orion's Daddy Daughter dance cancelled

Mindy Carls

A year ago, Main Street Orion’s Daddy-Daughter Dance had to be cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While many spring events are coming back this year, the Daddy-Daughter Dance will not be one of them, the organization announced on its Facebook page.

COVID-19 restrictions prevent the dance, an inside event that fills the commons at Orion High School.

Held the Sunday after Easter, the dance allows girls to show off their new Easter clothes while sharing the afternoon with their fathers, uncles, brothers or family friends.

The first 2021 event for Main Street Orion will be the community garage sales on Saturday, June 12. Registration information will be announced soon.