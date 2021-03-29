Marriages & Dissolutions
compiled by Lisa Samuelson
Marriage Licenses
Joseph Lee Edgington, Kelsey Jo Verplaetse, both of Orion
Joshua Eric Trussen, Hope Marie Lieving, both of Cambridge
Hunter Eugene McBride, Amber Eva Elizabeth Peterson, both of Cambridge
Dissolutions
Lisa Marie Bradshaw from Earl Rayon Bradshaw
Mark S. Frampton from Dianna Zinna
Kurtis A. Smyth from Rachel S. Smith
Dick Douglas Fullerton from Stacy Ann Fullerton
Michael Lee Chayer from Ariel Corenne Chayer
Lance Jones from Rabecka Jones