Galva Happenings

Carol Townsend

Galva clean up date announced

Galva clean-up day will be April 10th. Everyone who is available- groups, organizations, families, high school students, individuals are asked to meet at the Galva City Hall at 9 a.m.

Garbage bags and gloves will be provided and trash will be picked up around town and depending how many come, maybe some areas coming into town. The rain date is April 17th.

American Legion Breakfast

The Galva American Legion will resume their monthly breakfast on Sunday, April 11, 2021 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The all you can eat buffet will include eggs, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, bacon, sausage links and patties, milk, coffee and orange juice. Everyone is welcome to attend at the Galva American Legion on the West side of Galva on US 34 and Wallace Street.

Food Pantry Hours

The Galva Food Pantry located in the former FU White School (door on Northwest 3rd Avenue) is open Saturday, April 3, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Saturday, April 17th, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Monday, April 26th from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Food Pantry located in the First Baptist Church is open every Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and every Sunday after the 10:30 a.m. worship service. You enter the door furthest to the North on Northwest 4th Avenue.

Bloodmobile Donors

The Red Cross Bloodmobile was held Tuesday, March 23rd at the First United Methodist Church. In Galva. The following donated blood at the bloodmobile: Warren Schulz, Chet Travis, Pete VanDeVelde, Lisa Nordstrom, Kristy Schmidt, Vicki Rabas, Al DeCrane, Kathy Johnston, Jerry Scott and Brenda Holmes.