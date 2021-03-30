More businesses call Galva Opera House Home

Carol Townsend

The far right is Anderson Family Coffee, middle is Beatle Box Emporium (a variety of gifts made by area craftsmen) which are both operated by Brian Anderson.

The left storefront is being worked on and will be The Voice. It be doing work for a magazine and also Galva history.

New windows have been put in to the building by the City of Galva before it was sold to Anderson.

Anderson will soon start upstairs on the renovating the Opera House.

Anderson’s hours are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday 6:30a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Wednesday and Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Anderson has also started making homemade pies and serves a slice of pie on Fridays. He also takes orders for whole pies. He uses family recipes for his homemade pies which have been a big hit in Galva.