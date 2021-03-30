News Briefs

Geneseo Republic

First Baptist of Galva adds Maundy Thursday service

GALVA, IL - First Baptist Church of Galva will hold a Maundy Thursday Candlelight & Communion service on Thu., April 1, 2021 at 7:00 PM. This will be an inspirational service of sharing of the Lord's Supper, listening to a brief message, reading of God's Word and singing. Experience and reflect on the last hours before Jesus faced the cross.

Geneseo Library celebrates Library Week

Library Week is April 04 - 10, 2021. We hope our patrons will drop off canned goods for our "Food for Fines" program. Each canned good forgives one dollar in fines. The canned goods will go to the Geneseo - Atkinson Food Pantry. We also have prizes for children and adults!

Come in during Library Week and register for prizes. Be sure and sign up for a Library Card. It will be the Smartest Card you ever own!

Bloodmobile visit to Cambridge

The American Red Cross Bloodmobile was in Cambridge at St. John Vianney Catholic Church on March 25, 2021.

Donors who participated were, Lloyd Smith, Dan Bennett, Bill Taylor, Ron Koening, Romilie Speed, Paul Speed, Bob Starbuck, Gary Snitchler, Barb Hancock, Tena Anseeuw, Keith Gustaitis, Lorna Dauw, Cal Venma, Linda Denison, Steve Conrad, Ben Ahring, Angie Reed, Patti Baltisberger, Ron Blatisberger, Mary Bowman, George Bowman, Patti Anders, Lora Carmichael, and Jennifer Boelens.

Other volunteers were Ron Koening, Kathi Fluck, and Don Hulin. Mary Bowman baked cookies.

The next Bloodmobile visit in Cambridge will be May 27, 2021.