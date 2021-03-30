Orion Scouts food drive results

Mindy Carls

Orion Boy Scout Troop 123 and Orion Cub Scout Pack 123 set a record with 2,635 items collected on Saturday, March 20, for the Orion Area Food Pantry, according to Andy DeBaillie of the troop committee.

The items “more than filled the shelves in the facility,” DeBaillie said. The food pantry is in the basement of Orion Village Hall.

Scouts hung tags on doors of Orion area homes on Saturday morning, March 13, and asked residents to set out non-perishable items in bags on the steps or porch, where Scouts could see them from the street.

A week later, the scouts returned to collect the donations.

DeBaillie praised the generosity of the community.