Police News

Geneseo Republic

Henry County Sheriff's Department

-On Thursday, March 25th at 1:12P.M. Henry County Deputies responded to a traffic complaint on N2300 Ave. east of Colona. After initial investigation Deputies arrested the driver of the vehicle, Angela Findley (age 44) of rural Geneseo, IL., for improper parking on the roadway and DUI.

-On Friday, March 26th at 2:36A.M. Henry County Correctional Deputies working at the Henry County Jail arrested Nicole Holton (age 26) of rural Galva, IL. for the charges of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of hypodermic syringe, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and unlawful possession of contraband in a penal institution.

-On Saturday, March 27th at 9:56P.M. Henry County Deputy made a traffic stop on E 2nd St. in Kewanee, IL. The driver of the vehicle, Israel Montemayor (age 28) of Kewanee, IL., was arrested on a Henry County arrest warrant for failing to appear in court for the original charges of aggravated assault and criminal damage to property.

Galva Police Department

March 22

Officer was dispatched to the 400 block of NW 1st Ave for a 9-1-1 hang up call. It was determined to be an accidental mis dial.

Officer was dispatched to the 600 block of NE 1st Ave to assist a citizen.

Officer was dispatched to the 500 block of NW 1st Street for an attempted unemployment scam by telephone.

Officer was dispatched to the 500 block of SW 3rd Street for a 9-1-1 hang up call. It was determined to be a juvenile playing with a phone.

March 23

Officer was dispatched to the 900 block of SE 6th Street in reference to a 9-1-1 call that plotted in this area. There were no emergencies found and it was believed to be plotting at the cell phone tower nearby.

Officer spoke to a subject by telephone about retrieving items being held in the Galva evidence room after their case was disposed of.

Officer was dispatched to a residence on SE 2nd Ave to check the welfare of a resident. They were fine.

Officer was dispatched to the intersection of SE 4th Street and SE 4th Ave for a stop sign and post that were knocked down by an unknown vehicle. The Street Dept was advised.

Officer was dispatched to the east edge of town for a reckless driving complaint that occurred between Galva and Kewanee. Officer was not able to locate suspect vehicle.

Officer was dispatched, along with Stark Co Medic, to a Galva residence for a medical emergency involving possible withdrawls.

Officer was dispatched to a harassment complaint in the 500 block of NW 11th Street.

Officer was dispatched to the 500 block of SE 2nd Street for a loose dog complaint. The owner was notified and picked the dog up.

Officer was dispatched to the intersection of Wallace St and SW 2nd Street to retrieve items that apparently fell off an unknown vehicle.

March 24

Officer checked on a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of SE 6th Street. A subject was sleeping in the car and was asked to move along.

Officer assisted Henry Co with a car v s deer collision several miles north of town.

Officer was dispatched to the 1300 block of SE 2nd Street for a trespassing complaint. As a result, Susan Wyant, 69, Galva, was issued a notice to appear for criminal trespass to real property.

Officer was dispatched to the area of James B Young Road and North Center Ave for a loose dog complaint. Officer checked the area, but was not able to locate.

Officer was dispatched to the 100 block of Market Street for counterfeit currency that was tendered as payment.

March 25

Officer was dispatched to the 400 block of SW 5th Ave to assist a citizen who had questions about an IP address.

Officer was dispatched to meet with a parent at Wiley Park about an ongoing bullying complaint that has been occurring.

Officer met with a subject at the Galva PD to complete their yearly sex offender registration.

Officer was dispatched to the 300 block of SE 1st Street in reference to a landlord / tenant dispute.

Officer was dispatched to check on a subject that was overdue to return home after work in Galva. The subject was located and was fine.

March 26

Officer was dispatched to the 800 block of NE 3rd Street for an aggressive, loose dog. The dog returned home.

Officer, along with the fire dept and Stark Co Medic, were dispatched to a house fire in the 500 block of NE 1st Street.

Officer was dispatched to the 00 block of NE 4th Ave to remove an unwanted subject.

March 27

Officer was dispatched to a residence on NW 3rd Ave for a welfare check. A resident had apparently rolled over onto their phone and sent out an emergency signal. They were fine.

Officer was dispatched to the 00 block of SW 2nd Street for a motorist assist involving a subject who locked themselves out of the car. Tarletons Service Inc. also responded and were able to get in.

Officer was dispatched to assist Knox County with a single vehicle rollover accident on North Knox Road and East Knox Road (SE of town).

March 28

Officer was dispatched to the west end of town for a reckless driving complaint that had occurred on Route 34.

Officer was dispatched to a piece of rubber roofing that had blown off a roof in the 300 block of Front St and was laying on several power wires. Ameren was notified about the situation.

Citations

March 24

Ron Bombliss, 62, Galva, was issued citations for not having functioning taillights and not having a rear bumper in the 600 block of SE 2nd Street.

Geneseo Police Department

March 23, 2021 Domestic Battery- Dilenbeck Dr- 24-year-old Matthew Parker was arrested for domestic battery after a physical confrontation with a significant other. Parker was transported to the Henry County Jail awaiting court action. All arrested subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

March 31, 2021 Hit and Run Accident- Richmond Hill Park- Officers responded to a report of a vehicle having struck a building at Richmond Hill Park and left the scene. A report was completed and an investigation into this case is ongoing.

March 24, 2021 Criminal Damage / Trespass to Property- White Oak Court- Officers spoke with the complainant who indicated they had heard a noise in their backyard. Later the complainant checked the area and found the hasp of their gate had been damaged allowing entry into the backyard. An item of clothing as well as personal hygiene objects were located in this area.

March 25, 2021 Retail Theft- S. Oakwood Avenue- Officers responded to a report of a retail theft where a can of energy drink was taken by a subject. The complainant provided a license plate number of the suspect vehicle. Officers were able to locate the subject who returned the stolen item. At this time the store indicated they did not wish to prosecute the subject.

March 26, 2021 Theft of vehicle parts- S. Spring Street- The complainant of a stolen vehicle from Geneseo that was located in the City of Moline reported when the vehicle was released back to them the license plates were missing.