Wal Mart visit turns deadly for Kewanee woman

Carol Townsend

A Kewanee woman who was struck in the parking lot of Kewanee Walmart on Tuesday, March 23rd around 4:30 p.m. died from her injuries.

Katherine Claque, 80 was walking in the parking lot when she was struck by a truck driven by J.B. Wilson, 72 also of Kewanee.

Claque was taken by ambulance to OSF St. Luke’s Medical Center in Kewanee and later transferred to OSF St. Frances Medical Center in Peoria by Life Flight. Claque died at the Peoria hospital on Thursday from her injuries.

Wilson was ticketed by Kewanee Police Department for no valid driver’s license.