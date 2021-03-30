Work continues on Galva stage in Wiley Park

Carol Townsend

Mike Lindbeck of Lindbeck Masonary of Cambridge is shown working Monday afternoon on the storage area being built on the rear of the new stage at Galva’s Wiley Park.

The storage area is 12 foot by 28 feet and will have a door and 3 vents. The area will be used to store equipment.

Lindbeck said when he gets done with the cement blocks he will begin bricking the outside.

Don Collinson of DC Electric will be doing the electrical and also putting on the rubber roof over the stage area.

Lindbeck said Monday that work is coming along well and will be done by the June 1 deadline.