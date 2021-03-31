Hammond-Henry now offers robot assisted joint surgery

by Claudia Loucks correspondent

Hammond-Henry Hospital in Geneseo has added a new robot to assist in joint replacement surgeries. ROSA, a product of Zimmer Us, Inc., which stands for Robotic Surgical Assistant, is designed to help specially trained orthopedic surgeons tailor placement of a joint implant to accommodate each patient’s individual anatomy.

Currently, ROSA is formatted to assist with knee replacements and soon, as software becomes available, other joint replacements will utilize ROSA. During the procedure, ROSA utilizes a camera, sophisticated software and optical trackers attached to a person’s extremity to know exactly where their joint is in space. If a person’s leg or arm moves even a fraction of an inch, the robot can tell and adjusts accordingly.

ROSA requires a trained surgeon to operate. Dr. Mark Stewart of ORA Orthopedics has performed countless joint replacements at Hammond-Henry Hospital since 2006.

Dr. Stewart, along with Kris Crimmins, RN, BSN, Director of Nursing, OR, at Hammond-Henry Hospital have completed training for ROSA and are ready to begin surgeries with the robot.

Dr. Stewart said, “The robot is essential for improving outcomes with regards to decreased pain and improved motion n complex arthritic knees. Also, with the addition of robotics coupled with the latest in cement-less knee replacements, Hammond-Henry is Hospital is at the forefront of replacement technology.”

Robot-assisted surgery is not new to Hammond-Henry Hospital. The daVinci surgical robot has been in service since late 2016, and this robot has been used by many surgeons, but most notably by Dr. Calvin Atwell and recently, Dr. Matt Heberer, both general surgeons at Hammond-Henry. Just as with the daVinci robot, a patient will need to visit with their orthopedic surgeon to see if he/she is a good candidate for ROSA.

For more information about knee replacements or to make an appointment with Dr. Stewart, patients can call ORA Orthopedics at 309-762-3621. More information about ROSA is available by visiting the Hammond-Henry Hospital website at www.hammondhenry.com.