Glassblowing demonstration at Geneseo's Artwalk

Claudia Loucks

Marie Skiles will demonstrate glassblowing, sometimes referred to as “flamework,” at the Geneseo Art League Gallery, 125 North State St., Geneseo, on Saturday, April 17, as part of the Art League’s participation in Geneseo’s 2021 Artwalk.

The Artwalk is happening in person while observing public health guidelines. Downtown businesses will host art performances in stores in addition to artists set up on State Street. In addition to the glassblowing demonstration, participating artists will feature original works and live art demonstrations such as painting, sculpting, wood working and more.

There also will be live music and food trucks. Interested artists can apply to host a booth at the Artwalk by contacting the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce at 309-944-2686 or by requesting an online application at geneseo@geneseo.org. Application information also is available at the Chamber website www.geneseo.org/2021-geneseo-artwalk.

The event is juried and awards will be given to outstanding artists.

Artist Marie Skiles was “hooked” on working with glass after taking a glass bead-making class in 20219. After retiring from the business world, Skiles joined the Geneseo Art League in September 2019, and has quickly developed her skills with glass. She credits this to concentrated work, and the friendliness, encouragement and support of the League membership.

Skiles began with the purchase of a small torch and glass kiln and learned to create “hot glass” works of art. Now, with a larger torch, she has begun making glass figures of birds, fish, dragons and other animals. She then branched out and now also creates fused glass and stained glass art pieces and recently finished work on a stained glass lamp shade.

The artist has also learned to work with clay, in sculpture and on a potter’s wheel. Her husband, Jim Skiles, also a member of the Geneseo Art League, began assisting with her artwork by making wood stands for some of the glass items.

Marie Skiles also teaches art classes for adults and children on working with glass and clay. The classes are held at Geneseo Art League Gallery.