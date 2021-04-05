Looking Back Geneseo

compiled by Linda Flatt

15 Years Ago

April 14, 2006

Development and growth took center stage during the April 11th meeting of the City Council. Board members took action to put the city on the road to establishing three tax-increment financing (TIF) districts.

Mary Ryman and Vera Lafever have played cards together for the past 66 years played their last game on April 12. When the group of eight first formed, the women all were employees at Walgreen’s in Moline.

25 Years Ago

April 12, 1996

A public prayer meeting for world peace will be held Sunday, April 14 in the First United Methodist Church in the new addition. The meeting is sponsored by Christian Peace Fellowship, Inc., a non-partisan, non-denominational peace group opposed to nuclear weapons, land mines, etc.

The now vacant Howard Elementary School building is being considered by educators from 12 area school districts as a feasible location for the beginning of a cooperative alternative school designed for students who have problems succeeding in a traditional school setting and might be drop-out prone.

50 Years Ago

April 8, 1971

Lloyd Dotson, Independent People’s Party, candidate for third ward alderman, defeated Dennis Fortune, an independent candidate by a narrow margin, 129-121. There were seven defective and one spoiled ballot reported in that precinct.

Dedication and open house of the Geneseo Good Samaritan Center will be held Sunday, April 18. The sophomore girls ensemble will sing “Bless This Home” and Wayne Muth will be in charge of the dedication. The public is invited to tour the center.

100 Years Ago

April 8, 1921

Interest in the city election Monday hinged entirely upon the question whether the city council should adopt an ordinance prohibiting movies on Sunday. The interest in the movie question brought out about a sixty percent vote, the ministerial alliance conducting a strong campaign against the showing of movies on Sunday.

At the Carl Bros. Implement House a large driveway has been installed to permit of the easier removal of heavy machinery from the firm’s salesroom.