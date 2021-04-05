Vendors already registering for Orion's Fall Fest

Mindy Carls

After going a year without Orion Fall Festival because of the pandemic, vendors are eager to sign up for the 2021 festival’s arts and crafts show, which includes a flea market, antiques and direct sales.

The arts and crafts show will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3; 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, in Central Park.

Applications from prior vendors are due June 1, and all applications must be received by Friday, July 30.

For a registration form, visit the Orion Fall Festival page on Facebook. Chairwoman June Minard may be reached at (309) 721-1516 or 2728 Fourth Street A, East Moline IL 61244.

As of Monday, March 22, vendors reserving space include:

• Tim Crownover, TC’s Kettle Corn Factory.

• Amy Gentry, Feeling Fancy Nails.

• Ken Rice, woodcraft.

• Nancy Smith and Betty Blade, yard stakes, shutters and fall décor.

• Jeanie Sprangler, dip mixes.

• Jackie DeMeyer, soaps, lotions and bath bombs.

• Joy Smith, handmade crafts.

• Bramlett Produce, peaches and other items.

• 777 Hot Sauce Company, hot sauces and other sauces.

• Nanas Pleasures, cookies and other bakery goods.

• Jolene Stotler, independent Avon representative.

• Faith Family Church, Orion.

• Sharon Kelsey Knott, hand-sculptured beads and pendants.

• Kim Dietz, Scentsy.

• Kay Bartley, Kay’s Kreations.

• Ashley Minard, Mary Kay.

• June Minard, Tupperware.

The festival does not allow the sale or display of weapons, and also bans printed items with profanity.

Some spaces are inside tents, and others are outside with the vendor providing any cover they need. Specific sites have electrical power.

The south side of 12th Avenue along Central Park will be reserved for vendors while they unload and load their items.