Looking Back Cambridge

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

April 20, 2006

Twenty-three new members were inducted into the Cambridge High School Chapter of the National Honor Society Tuesday, April 4. They are Trevor Fransene, Eric Leander, Kevin Lenertz, Nick Carroll, Jake Olson, Becky Borkgren, Kiah Weston, Hanna Vidakovich, Bailey Vincent, Kate Horberg, Anna Evert, Amy Herges, Amelia Janson, Heather Hull, Jennifer Mortensen, Jennie Gleason, Kayla Talbott, Bennett Underwood, Bryce Lavin, Carl Hammer, Shane Lindburg, Jarrett Schmoll and Rylee VanMelkebeke.

Kaleb Buss, pre-kindergarten student was the top seller at Cambridge Elementary School with 470 boxes of candy sold during the fundraiser for the school. For every eight boxes sold, he will receive a free box of candy.

Ben Smith, sixth grader at Cambridge elementary, acts out a scene relating to teasing with the award winning theatre group Imagination Theatre, in a presentation called “Ease the Tease.” Students at the high school and elementary school and parents, were visited by the theatre group.

Girl Scouts who sold over 200 boxes of cookies apiece, during the Girl Scout cookies drive are recognized as Hope Lentz, Adrianna Nussear, Marissa Johnson, Taylor Reed, Jordan VanMelkebeke, Sami Casteel, Katie Johnson, Katie Miller, Megan Reed, Molly Jo Smith, Kyle Iannitelli.

50 Years Ago

April 29, 1971

Cambridge high school football and basketball players were presented trophies during the annual Men’s Club Athletes’ Dinner conducted Monday night, April 26, in the American Legion Hall. Recipients are David Nelson, John Lange, Ben Arcand, Mike Maertens. Bob Lindburg, Mike Krumtinger. The featured speaker was Hugh “Sonny” Gamber of Davenport, Iowa, a National Football League official.

Michael Mackey and Daryll Carlson, Cambridge Cub Scouts won first and second respectively in the Scout-O-Rama ticket sales contest. Mackey sold 200 tickets, and Carlson, 70. The Scout-O-Rama will be held Saturday, May 8 at the Geneseo Junior High School.

These Cambridge high school music students are rehearsing for the annual spring concert which will be presented at 8 Sunday night, May 2 in the high school gymnasium. They are Dennis Robertson, Joyce Smith, Kathy Brodd, Debra Grant, Dianna Morey, Richard Housh, Linzy Blayden, Kendall Slayden. Theme of the concert this year” s “Sing Out Sweet Land”. The public is invited and no admission will be charged.

Mr. and Mrs. Ralph D. Anderson and Mr. and Mr. Robert VanDyke, all of Cambridge, attended a four day Amway convention last week in Ada, MI.

100 Years Ago

April 21, 1921

Mr. and Mrs. Redstorm entertained eight young people at their home Tuesday evening April 18, at Progressive Forty-two at which Mrs. L. E. Jones proved to be the winner and received the prize. This was followed by a two course luncheon which was highly enjoyed.

Miss Faye Paler returned last week from a few days sight-seeing in the Windy City. She reported the sight-seeing tours.