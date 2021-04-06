Looking Back Galva

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

April 26, 2006

These Scouts and their leaders recently started Alwood Boy Scout Troop 144. They are Michael Keener, Gole Kessinger, Seth Reiner, Alex Johnson, R. J. Dermore, Jacob Peterson, Leaders Jim “Tiger” Beck, Terry Johnson and Jeff Kessinger and Scout Jarod Litton.

Lois Vigor, director of the current YMCA Child Care Center of Galva, receives a $500 check from Teresa Hulick, service chairperson for the Lambda Nu Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi. The money will be used for startup costs for the Galva Kids First Child Care Center, which will replace the Y daycare in June.

Tom Wilson of Galesburg shares a tale about wives of U.S. Presidents in a special program on that subject at the Galva Senior Citizens Center on April 19. Wilson who writes a historical column for The Register-Mail (Galesburg newspaper) shared many interesting and humorous tidbits about First Ladies.

Senior Lyndi Colburn has been named at AlWood High School’s winner of the Good Citizen Award, sponsored by the Geneseo Chapter of the Daughters of American Revolution.

25 Years Ago

April 24, 1996

Gustafson Ford, Inc. in Galva recently received several dealership awards for customer satisfaction and delivery. Gustafson’s was selected as one of the nation’s outstanding Ford dealerships and will receive Ford Motor’s Company’s 1995 North American Customer Excellence Award for quality in customer satisfaction.

ROWVA senior Shannon Carr has been selected as the March student of the month of ROWVA High School in cooperation with Mike Dixon Insurance; Oneida Above; Dixon presents Carr Pizza Hut gift certificates. Carr is an honor roll student, a member of FHA, Varsity Club, marching band, jazz band and serves as senior class Vice President.

New members of the Galva Honor Society are Deana Anderson, Jami Andreasen, Eric Bates Chris Doherty, Ryan Holmes, Kevin Jaquet, Becky Polage, Kristel Reiling, Nicole Robertson, Kate Suto, Megan Tarleton and Amber Wyant. Other members were honored also include Bill Crig, Brett Wexell, Erica Wilson, Kreg Ruhl, Jenny Pittard, Carlee Hawkings and Valerie Lindbloom.

Laurie Anderson, a Kewanee High School graduate, recently became employed at Honeywell, Inc. in Minneapolis, as an attorney in Honeywell’s Office of General Counsel.

50 Years Ago

April 29, 1971

These four boys have been selected to attend Boys State in Springfield in June they are Dave Maginel, sponsored by the Galva Rotary Club; Bruce Holding sponsored by the Legion; James Huffan, sponsored by the Lions; and James Delk, sponsored by the Odd-Fellows Club.

Laura Schuster this year’s winner of the Arion Award, presented by the Galva Lions Club, displays the medallion and pin she received Monday night at the Band Booster’s banquet.

Cheerleaders for the Galva High School varsity teams were chosen at the school recently. Those selected were Joanie Willer, Judy Good, Sue Arter and Pat Evans.

Mr. and Mrs. Donald Bates, who were recently married, have moved to an apartment at 12 NE 4th Ave, in the Galva North Apartments.

100 Years Ago

April 21, 1921

On Tuesday, April 26, the assembly meeting will be held in the Yocum bank parlors. The annual election of officers will be held. The social committee will have charge of the program.

Stinging sleet, combined with rain snow and a fifty mile gale that rushed out of the north, swept through Galva and the surrounding territory in all its fury Friday night, causing a damage so great that an estimate is not even available at this time.

The storm tore down hundreds of telegraph, telephone and electric poles, toyed with wires and then hurled them to earth in a mass of wreckage, upstances blew large tree limbs crashing to the ground, ruined the fruit crop, played havoc with freshly planted oat fields and vegetable gardens, delayed train service and paralyzed the city’s business for twelve hours.

After spending five and one-half years in India, Miss Hilma Levine, accompanied by Miss. S. Esbern, of California, arrived in this city Tuesday noon for an extended visit at the home of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. S. A. Levine.