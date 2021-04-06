Looking Back Orion

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

April 27, 2006

Orion High School’s junior senior prom was held Saturday, April 22, at the Milan Community Center. The court included Taylor Rutledge, queen Abby Owens, Nate Bolhous, Breanna Larson, king Chris Archer.

Orion High School principal Scott Verstraete has resigned, school board members learned Wednesday, April 19. He will principal at the Moline-Coal Valley district’s alternative high school in Moline.

Main Street Orion held the annual Daddy-Daughter Dance at Orion High School on Sunday, April 23. Fathers and daughters lined up for balloon animals, among other activities held during the evening, The dance is the Sunday following Easter so the girls may wear their new dresses.

To avoid cutting sports programs, the Orion school board voted in rch to raise athletic participation fees to $100. The fee will be capped t $300 per individual and $600 per family for 2006-07,board members decided Wednesday, April 19.

25 Years Ago

April 25, 1996

Sandy Ryden of Orion, a realtor with the Mel Foster Company, Moline, has received the Accredited Buyers Representative designation from the Real Estate Buyer’s Agent Council.

Evan Harris prepares to perform as “Snoopy” in the upcoming Orion High School presentation “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” on Thursday, May 2 and Saturday, May4 at 7:30 p.m. at Orion High School. Admission is $3 for adults and $2 for students.

Entry deadline is Wednesday, May 15 for the “Doo-Dah parade scheduled for Saturday, June 1 at 3 p.m. during the Andover Colonial Days celebration. Prizes will be awarded in the following categories: civic, commercial, religious, child’s costume, family costume, decorated bicycle, best dressed animals, music and car. Andover Colonial Days are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, June 1 and 2.

Orion High School juniors Christy Carlson and Stephanie Curtis will attend Illini Girls State at Eastern Illinois University, Charleston in June.

50 Years Ago

April 22, 1971

Rick Johnson has been selected by Orion Legion Post 255 to attend Boys State at Springfield in June. Larry Manecke has been selected as alternate.

The Orion Track team recorded their first victory of the season against Winola and Galesburg Costa on the Winola track. The meet was won by final event as the Orion mile relay team raced to victory and the hosting Winola team finished last. Vern Moon and Tim Garrity were both double winners and Jeff Schroeder recorded a victory in the two mile.

Mrs. J. Henry Wilson was hostess to the O.T.C. club in her home Monday night. Prizes were won in games by Ms. Charles L. Clark, rs. Robert Bonyhge, Mrs. Arnold Miller, and Mrs.

Warren Lough. The May meeting will be held in the home of Mrs. Robert N. Anderson in Andover.

Last Thursday morning Mrs. Howard Marshall and Mrs. Edna Friedstrom represented St. Paul’s LCW at a planning meeting in the home of Mrs. Albert Lestor in Andover for area Pentecost Prayer Fellowship to be held at the former Andover Children’s Home on Wednesday, May 26.

100 Years Ago

April 21, 1921

Axel Samuelson drove to his farm near Woodhull Tuesday.

A total eclipse of the moon will be visible in Henry county tomorrow morning. A partial eclipse will begin at 12:30 o’clock a.m. central standard time, going into the total stage at 1:23 a.m. The total eclipse will end at 3:26 a.m.

The Gustafson hardware store and the Greenwood barber shop are now located in their new store rooms in the Dusenberry building and they make a splendid improvement to our business section.

Ale Neville, who has been quite seriously ill for several weeks past, with ulcers of the stomach, is considerably improved the past few days.