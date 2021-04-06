Orion spikers sweep Sherrard

Mindy Carls
Kati Kratzberg of Orion digs the ball during the varsity match with Sherrard on Tuesday, March 30, in the Charger gym
Orion’s Ashley Awbrey sets the ball during the first match point in the Chargers’ contest with the visiting Sherrard Tigers on Tuesday, March 30.

With a sweep of rival Sherrard, the Orion varsity volleyball team improved its record to 5-2 overall, 4-2 in the Three Rivers Conference.

Orion defeated Sherrard 25-20, 26-24, on Tuesday, March 30, in the Charger gym.

Sherrard clung to a 2-1 lead in the first game, until Riley Filler tied the score with a kill.

The Chargers and Tigers eight more times before Orion pulled away to a 15-12 lead. Rachel Bowers had the kill for a 6-6 tie, and Hailey James got a kill for a 10-10 deadlock.

After Sherrard took a 12-10 lead, Bowers hit through a block to pull Orion within one.

The Tigers kept the score close until Kasey Filler hit a ball that the visitors couldn’t return. Filler’s point gave Orion a 19-15 advantage.

After a timeout with Orion up 21-17, Riley Filler and James served up aces to build a 24-18 lead. Sherrard staved off two game points before Orion won 25-20.

In the second game, Sherrard surged to a 6-2 lead before Bowers and Claire Smith each had two kills to bring Orion within one point at 9-8.

Anna Silversmet landed an ace for Orion’s first lead at 10-9. Riley Filler’s kill made it 11-9.

Ashley Awbrey passed to Smith for a kill that gave Orion a 13-11 lead. Later, Awbrey softly tipped the ball over the net for a 17-14 edge.

The score was tied at 19-19 and 20-20. A James kill put Orion up 22-20. Sherrard tied the score 22-22 and 23-23.

James notched another kill for a 24-23 lead, only to have Sherrard tie the score. Two serves later, Orion won 26-24.

During the match, James served three aces and Awbrey and Silversmet, two each.

Bowers had nine kills; James, seven, and Smith and Riley Filler, six each.

Awbrey had 27 assists.

Smith notched two blocks.

In the rematch on Thursday, April 1, at Sherrard, Orion won 25-27, 25-12 and 26-24.

Awbrey served five aces and Kati Kratzberg, two.

James collected 12 kills; Bowers, seven, and Riley Filler, four.

Awbrey passed for 25 assists.

James blocked three shots.

Pacing Orion’s defense were Kratzberg, 28 digs; Kasey Filler, 21, and Riley Filler, 19.