Orion spikers sweep Sherrard
With a sweep of rival Sherrard, the Orion varsity volleyball team improved its record to 5-2 overall, 4-2 in the Three Rivers Conference.
Orion defeated Sherrard 25-20, 26-24, on Tuesday, March 30, in the Charger gym.
Sherrard clung to a 2-1 lead in the first game, until Riley Filler tied the score with a kill.
The Chargers and Tigers eight more times before Orion pulled away to a 15-12 lead. Rachel Bowers had the kill for a 6-6 tie, and Hailey James got a kill for a 10-10 deadlock.
After Sherrard took a 12-10 lead, Bowers hit through a block to pull Orion within one.
The Tigers kept the score close until Kasey Filler hit a ball that the visitors couldn’t return. Filler’s point gave Orion a 19-15 advantage.
After a timeout with Orion up 21-17, Riley Filler and James served up aces to build a 24-18 lead. Sherrard staved off two game points before Orion won 25-20.
In the second game, Sherrard surged to a 6-2 lead before Bowers and Claire Smith each had two kills to bring Orion within one point at 9-8.
Anna Silversmet landed an ace for Orion’s first lead at 10-9. Riley Filler’s kill made it 11-9.
Ashley Awbrey passed to Smith for a kill that gave Orion a 13-11 lead. Later, Awbrey softly tipped the ball over the net for a 17-14 edge.
The score was tied at 19-19 and 20-20. A James kill put Orion up 22-20. Sherrard tied the score 22-22 and 23-23.
James notched another kill for a 24-23 lead, only to have Sherrard tie the score. Two serves later, Orion won 26-24.
During the match, James served three aces and Awbrey and Silversmet, two each.
Bowers had nine kills; James, seven, and Smith and Riley Filler, six each.
Awbrey had 27 assists.
Smith notched two blocks.
In the rematch on Thursday, April 1, at Sherrard, Orion won 25-27, 25-12 and 26-24.
Awbrey served five aces and Kati Kratzberg, two.
James collected 12 kills; Bowers, seven, and Riley Filler, four.
Awbrey passed for 25 assists.
James blocked three shots.
Pacing Orion’s defense were Kratzberg, 28 digs; Kasey Filler, 21, and Riley Filler, 19.