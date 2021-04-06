Orion spikers sweep Sherrard

Mindy Carls

With a sweep of rival Sherrard, the Orion varsity volleyball team improved its record to 5-2 overall, 4-2 in the Three Rivers Conference.

Orion defeated Sherrard 25-20, 26-24, on Tuesday, March 30, in the Charger gym.

Sherrard clung to a 2-1 lead in the first game, until Riley Filler tied the score with a kill.

The Chargers and Tigers eight more times before Orion pulled away to a 15-12 lead. Rachel Bowers had the kill for a 6-6 tie, and Hailey James got a kill for a 10-10 deadlock.

After Sherrard took a 12-10 lead, Bowers hit through a block to pull Orion within one.

The Tigers kept the score close until Kasey Filler hit a ball that the visitors couldn’t return. Filler’s point gave Orion a 19-15 advantage.

After a timeout with Orion up 21-17, Riley Filler and James served up aces to build a 24-18 lead. Sherrard staved off two game points before Orion won 25-20.

In the second game, Sherrard surged to a 6-2 lead before Bowers and Claire Smith each had two kills to bring Orion within one point at 9-8.

Anna Silversmet landed an ace for Orion’s first lead at 10-9. Riley Filler’s kill made it 11-9.

Ashley Awbrey passed to Smith for a kill that gave Orion a 13-11 lead. Later, Awbrey softly tipped the ball over the net for a 17-14 edge.

The score was tied at 19-19 and 20-20. A James kill put Orion up 22-20. Sherrard tied the score 22-22 and 23-23.

James notched another kill for a 24-23 lead, only to have Sherrard tie the score. Two serves later, Orion won 26-24.

During the match, James served three aces and Awbrey and Silversmet, two each.

Bowers had nine kills; James, seven, and Smith and Riley Filler, six each.

Awbrey had 27 assists.

Smith notched two blocks.

In the rematch on Thursday, April 1, at Sherrard, Orion won 25-27, 25-12 and 26-24.

Awbrey served five aces and Kati Kratzberg, two.

James collected 12 kills; Bowers, seven, and Riley Filler, four.

Awbrey passed for 25 assists.

James blocked three shots.

Pacing Orion’s defense were Kratzberg, 28 digs; Kasey Filler, 21, and Riley Filler, 19.