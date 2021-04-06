Veterans Assistance looking for volunteer drivers

Geneseo Republic

The Henry County Veterans Assistance Commission is seeking volunteer drivers to transport Henry County Veterans using the Iowa City VA van to the Iowa City VA Hospital. A special license is not required and you do not need to be a veteran to volunteer your driving services. Your first trip to Iowa City VA is with a volunteer driver who will explain the process and during that visit you will undergo a physical by a VA Doctor at no charge. You will receive an orientation from a Volunteer Services Officer and provide information for a background investigation. Once a volunteer driver, you can anticipate starting your day as early as 6:00 AM and wait for veterans to complete their medical care returning as late as 5:30 PM. You will receive a meal ticket for breakfast and, in some cases, lunch. A state driver’s license and good driving record are required. Please call Curtis Potter, Superintendent, Henry County Veterans Assistance Commission at (309) 937-3451 for additional information.