Vibrant Health to open in Cambridge

Claudia Loucks

Dr. Crystal Strode is another step closer to having a “home of her own” for her clinic, Vibrant Health, in Cambridge.

A groundbreaking was held on March 22 at 213 North Prospect St. in Cambridge, for construction of a building to house Vibrant Health. Dr. Strode said plans are to be open for clients in July, “pending weather conditions and contractors”

Dr. Strode had been working for another chiropractor in Kewanee until 2019 when she opened her business in Feb. of 2019 in Cambridge. ”Opening my own business was a huge blessing,” she said. “I love being my own boss and doing things the way I think are best.”

Even though having her own business is a “blessing,” Dr. Strode said the biggest challenge in owning her own business has been the pandemic…”I had only been open a little over a year when it hit.”

“I am the one in charge of the business,” she said. “My husband, Jared, is just a silent partner.”

Jared Strode is a children’s minister at First Christian Church in Kewanee.

She chose Cambridge as the location of her business because there was no chiropractor who was open consistently at the time, she said, and added, “I also love small towns since I grew up just outside of Toulon.”

Services to be offered at Vibrant Health include chiropractic care, float therapy (sensory deprivation tank), physical therapy, hydra facials and regular facials, family counseling, and pending other practitioners…”I really want this office to be multidisciplinary and have everything in one building,” Strode said. “Each practitioner is their own separate business. I also plan on having multiple services added later on when we get everyone settled.”

Plans are to have Vibrant Health open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday; and from 1 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday. For more information, call Strode at 309-764-7044.

Strode earned an Associate Degree from Black Hawk College in Kewanee in 2011; her Bachelor of Science in Behavioral neuroscience at St. Ambrose University, Davenport, in 2013, and graduated from Palmer College of Chiropractic in June of 2017.