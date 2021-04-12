Atkinson makes way for downtown bakery

Claudia Loucks

“I Bake It That Way” will be opening in downtown Atkinson. At their April 5th meeting, the Atkinson Village Board approved a TIF application from Nicole Rubitsky of Geneseo, who plans to open “I Bake It That Way” in Atkinson.

The board approved paying 50 percent of the renovation costs, not to exceed $50,000, to the 503 and 505 North State St. buildings in Atkinson that Rubitsky has purchased.

In other business, the board reviewed plans to revamp the boulevard with new planters and additional rock and plant areas to eliminate the need for as many volunteers to provide the upkeep of the boulevard.

Village Clerk Shrhonda Delp said there is a need for volunteers to help with the maintenance of the boulevard and anyone interested in helping is asked to contact her at 309-936-7658.

The board also learned that work is underway on the sanitary sewer improvement extension at the east edge of the village. The board previously accepted a bid of $568,910 from Curnyn Construction, Geneseo, to install a lift station and pipeline to complete the extension work.

In April of 2020, the board approved borrowing a $1 million line of credit at a 3.5 percent interest rate with Bank Orion to pay for some of the project. When the project is complete, the loan will be set up on a 10-year payment plan and the loan will be repaid with TIF funds.

Atkinson was awarded the Economic Development Administration grant of $513,274 to be used for sanitary sewer improvement projects. Total cost of the project is estimated at $1.5 million. The work must be complete by July 1 if the village is to receive the grant money.

Board members also approved the final plans for the bathroom design included in the design of the pavilion as presented by Matt Wagner of Wagner Consulting & Agriculture LLC in Lena.

The board previously approved purchasing a shelter for Veterans Park at a cost of $64,000, and will seek bids for the construction of the pavilion and the bathrooms after final approval is received from the Department of Natural Resources.

The project is being paid for in part with a matching grant of $67,000 from Open Space Land Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) with the total cost of the work estimated at $137,000. The Veterans Park project also must be complete by July 1 if the village is to receive the grant money.