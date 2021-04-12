Life of former Congressman, Robert "Bobby" Schilling, celebrated

The sun was shining as family and friends entered St. Malachy’s Catholic Church in Geneseo on Monday, April 12, to celebrate the life of Robert (Bobby) Schilling, former United States Congressman from Illinois.

A funeral mass was held at 11 a.m. Schilling, age 57, died on April 6 after losing his battle with cancer. Burial was held in St. Mary’s Cemetery, East Moline.

Members of the Patriot Guard Riders stood at the entrance to the church as mourners entered for the service. Their bikes were lined up in the church lot.

Schilling was elected to the U.S. Congress in 2009, representing the 17th District of Illinois.

He is survived by his wife, Christie, 10 children and 14 grandchildren.