Looking Back Cambridge

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

April 27, 2006

Cambridge’s High School Prom will be held Saturday, April29, at the Annawan Holiday Inn Express from 6 to 11 p.m. After Prom will be held at the Geneseo Community Center from 11 p.m. until 4 a.m. Candidates for this year’s event include Jenny Clark, Meredith Carr, Meggie Owens, Lynnette Yarger and Amelia Janson and Shane Lindburg, Ethan VanNorman, Adam Lord, Chad Borkgren and Keith Stewart.

Cambridge Main Street received a $1,000 matching grant from WalMart in Kewanee. Connie Gerard, assistant manager of the store, presents the check to Deb VanDeWoestyne, Cambridge Main Street Program manager. The money is for a matching grant for the annual auction which was held in January.

J. Kyle Braid recipients ordered matching shirts to wear to different events throughout the 2005-06 school year at Cambridge High School. They are Kourtnie Janson, Alyssa Wilson, Zak Swanson, Tyler Horberg, Tim Johnston, Carli Schieferdecker, Kevin Lenertz, Kyle Morey, Rylee VanMelkebeke, Heather Hull, Amy Herges sponsor Lisa Miller, Meredith Carr, Shane Lindburg, Jenny Clark, Ethan VanNorman, Amelia Janson and Chad Borkgren.

Third grade Brownie Troop #156 earned the Stitch-It Together Try-It. The girls each made an apron with the help of their leader, Sue Underwood. The group chose aprons so they could use them for their field trip to Bishop Hill in fourth grade. Showing off their new aprons are Laura Beuseling, Tanner Hein, Olivia McDonough, Marissa Underwood, Mady Smith, Annie Palmer, Katie Miller, Marisa Schnowske, Kaylen Stromquist, Taylor Reed, Erica Munsinger, Jessica Smith, and Sidney Riordan.

25 Years Ago

April 25, 1996

Tracey Swanson of Cambridge has been awarded a competitive art scholarship from Clarke College in Dubuque, Iowa. Tracey is a senior at Cambridge High School.

Three Cambridge students are among the 659 students named to the dean’s list at Augustana College, Rock Island for the winter term. They are Brian A. Cardona, Daniel Stratiev and Troy A. Swanson.

Cambridge FFA Chapter dairy cattle judging team members Kurt Maertens, Bo Peterson, Culley Medley and Bucky Medley placed first overall team at the Section Three FFA Dairy Cattle judging contest held Saturday, April 6 at the Doug Murrary farm west of Toulon.

Cambridge Church of God will hold a Pastor Appreciation Sunday on April 28 at the church. A10:45 a.m. worship service is planned with a potluck following at noon. Singing will be held at 1:30 p.m. with hon Sunday evening service. The public is invited to attend the event to honor the Re. Rob and Cheryl Bowker and family.

50 Years Ago

May 6, 1971

Ten Cambridge High School students achieved straight A grades to lead the honor roll for the fifth six weeks grading period, according to Wayne Buhlig, principal. They are Debbie Clifford, Sally Crosiar, Bonnie Keeny, Roger Scott and Marcy VanDyke, seniors; Cindy Schumaker, junior; Carla Hedbloom, Janis Hopkins and Virginia Miller, sophomores Gordon Fossum, freshman.

Cambridge High School prom king and queen candidates are Linda Beuseling, Wanda Schieferdecker, Julie Fickling, Glenna Arndt and Lynn Gustafson, King candidates are Roger Scott, Everett Schnowske, Greg Johnson and Dave Boberg. All are seniors. The king and queen will be announced at the prom Saturday night, May 8.

Cambridge Woman’s Club will have its annual May luncheon Wednesday, May 28 in the Burns Grange hall located on Illinois 81 east of here. Mrs. Paul Setterdahl, Rio, will present a program, “Signs of Spring”.

Mrs. Rachel Moody of Rock Island visited her son, Kenneth Moody and family over the weekend.

100 Years Ago

April 28, 1921

Friday’s night storm consisting of a terrific wind and sleet played havoc in this section of the country. The storm started in the morning and continued for several hours bringing down limbs of trees, in many places trees were uprooted. Locally, Cambridge was indeed very fortunate, but the neighboring towns were all hit exceptionally hard.

Mr. and Mrs. Martin Carlson spent last Friday with relatives and friends in the tri-cities.

Mrs. Mabel Taylor and her sister, Miss Maymie Talbot, spent last Friday is Rock Island and Davenport.

Mrs. William Exton spent the latter part of last week with her sister, Mrs. W. H. Rindenour and family in Rock Island.