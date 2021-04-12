Looking Back Galva

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

May 3, 2006

Richard Kucharz is expected to become the next principal of Galva Junior-Senior High School. Kucharz, currently principal of Monmouth Roseville School District 238 told the Galva News on Monday he plans to sign a contract with Galva School District this week.

Galva Elementary School Principal Roy Saatkamp was honored Saturday night with a buffet meal attended by over 100 people at The Homestead in Woodhull. People turned out to honor him for his 33 years in Galva School District, as a teacher and administrator.

Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Todd M. Regnier has been named the 2005 Outstanding Noncommissioned Officer of the Year.

Alan and Joanne Corkhill of Galva listen along with Sue Goodale of the Lions Club as the Corkills are installed into the club April 26 at the Lions’ meeting in McKays. Joanne was sponsored by Goodale and Alan was sponsored by Goodale’s husband, John. Inducting officer was Joe Kendall.

25 Years Ago

May 1, 1996

Alan Stevens of Altona, a senior at ROWVA High School has been accepted into Milliken University’s Freshman Honors Scholars Program.

The Galva Girl Scout Troop 2022 presented several donations to three different Galva charities last Monday afternoon. The troop has raised extra money throughout the year and is now giving the money back to the community. The girls donated $75 to Jean Dickey and the Galva Tree fund, several toys to the Rotary Club Toy Drive and also presented John Rosenberry of the Galva Police Department 20 handmade bears in sleeping bags. The police officers will carry the bears around with them and can give them to other children who might be in a traumatic situation.

Galva Mayor David Thomson accepts a check for $5,000 from Lauren Truninger of the Illinois Elks Association. Also present for the presentation were Joan Kaine, District Deputy Grand Exalted Ruler Matt Kamkewicz, Exalted Ruler, Turlinger, Thompson, Galva City Administrator B. J. Cornwall and Community State Bank president Kevin Yepsen.

Galva City Forester Bob Miller oversaw a tree dedication last Friday at the Galva Park District. Attending the ceremony were friends and family of Clifford “Tip” Nelson to whom the tree was dedicated. The dedication was also a celebration of National Arbor Day in Galva.

50 Years Ago

May 6, 1971

Bob Murray splashes down in the sand for a first place victory in the long jump on Tuesday. He took the event with a 17 feet 2 inches jump. The Wildcats won the duel meet 97 ½ to 23 ½ .

Miss Carol Craig of rural LaFayette has been selected by Fred J. Wilkins American Legion Auxiliary No. 948 to attend Illini Girls Sate at Jacksonville, from June 15 through 22.

Mr. and Mrs. David Peterson spent Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Omaha, NE attending the business managers’ meeting of the Archer Petroleum Corp. Their children Scott, Webb and Jiline spent three days with their aunt and uncle in Fort Dodge, Iowa.

Miss Martha Liehr a freshman at Northern Illinois University at DeKalb, spent the weekend at the home of her parents.

100 Years Ago

April 28, 1921

At the municipal inaugural ceremonies next Tuesday evening a precedent will be established in Galva when the oath of office will be administered to the youngest mayor and the first woman ever elected to a public office in this city. M.A. Adams at the election April 19, will assume the duties of mayor, and Miss Lillian Matson will succeed City Treasurer G. E. Teagarden.

Dr. Charles A. Seinmetz, the electrical wizard, believes that in the not far distant period it will be illegal to build a fire in the limits of cities and that they will be smokeless and dustless.

With more than thirty-five tickets already sold, the initial luncheon meeting of the Chamber of Commerce in this city Friday promises to be a success. The meeting will be held at Hotel Best, starting promptly at noon.

Here’s some news that will interest the automobile owner: The price of gasoline in this city skidded three cents a gallon the part of this week. During the past few months the price of gasoline has steadily fallen. Indications are that t has about reached its lowest level for this season, dealers here say.