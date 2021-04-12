Looking Back Geneseo

compiled by Linda Flatt

15 Years Ago

April 21, 2006

Without grades or tests, for area students, learning becomes an adventure – A Summer Learning Adventure. The program, designed for students who have completed grades 2 – 8, allows participants to study subjects not always offered during the regular school year.

In the world of meat processing, Weber Meats is considered a tiny operation. Still, the company made a big mark at this year’s Illinois Assn. of Meat Processors annual convention and trade show. Despite the wins, Dan Weber, called this year’s competition “an average year” for the business.

25 Years Ago

April 19, 1996

Geneseo Jaycees will conduct their annual Sand Box Fill on Saturday. Money raised through the project will be used by the chapter to conduct programs for the community.

Pedestrians will take over Geneseo’s downtown for the second annual Spring Open House Style Show Luncheon next Saturday. State Street will be blocked off to traffic from Second Street to the railroad tracks for the event sponsored by the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce.

50 Years Ago

April 15, 1971

Geneseo’s Book and Card Shop will open April 26 at 127 South State Street, announced Al Guzzardo, president of Guzzardo’s, Inc. The shop will occupy part of the former Carps Store and will sell greeting cards, candy, party accessories, paperback books, newspapers, and magazines.

Geneseo Girl Scouts have elected to spearhead an educational program regarding the pollution of our community, country, and world and encourages the public to join in their efforts. To bring this concern to the attention, they are promoting a parade on Saturday.

100 Years Ago

April 15, 1921

The second of all young people’s service held under the auspices of City Young People’s Union will be conducted in the Presbyterian church on Sunday evening. The first meeting of this kind was held in the Grace church several months ago and was well attended.

The Geneseo Legion team lost the first game of the season to the East Moline Stars after a ten inning battle. Geneseo out errored the visitors and that was the cause of their defeat.