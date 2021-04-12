Midwest Massage Therapy and Wellness Center Grand Re-Opening

Claudia Loucks

The Midwest Massage Therapy Studio opened its doors on South Center Street in Geneseo in late fall of 2016, and in December of that same year moved to their present location at 804 South Oakwood, Suite 3, in Geneseo. Public is invited to a grand re-opening from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 24, at the Center. The event will include door prizes, refreshments and guided tours. For more information, call the Center at 309-944-4011.

Owner Jennifer Fecht, Licensed Massage Therapist and Reiki Master Teacher, said, “We changed locations in December of 2016 to offer more services and a bigger parking lot and we assumed the new name of ‘Midwest Massage Therapy and Wellness Center’.”

The Center expanded in September of last year to include an adjoining suite to provide space for three tanning beds, one Red Light Therapy Bed, and a Low EMF Infrared Sauna.

“After the shutdown (due to Covid-19 guidelines) in March of 2020, I almost closed the doors permanently,” Fecht said. “After seeing so many people come back and need massages and other Holistic Healing Therapies when we re-opened in June of 2020, I decided to do some research to find out what was needed locally. There were no available tanning or saunas services locally.”

“We know that tanning can help boost Vitamin D levels just as sunlight does and helps with psoriasis and seasonal effective disorder,” Fecht said. “The Red Light Therapy bed can help with boosting the skin’s natural collagen by 200 percent, heal sun damage, help with joint pain and heal scars. The Infrared Sauna is key for weight loss, de-toxing and joint pain.”

Fecht added, “As of today, in addition to these services, we offer vibration plate, several different types of rehabilitative massage services, energy healing, life coaching, health coaching and naturopathy. We take a holistic approach to the entire human body that includes the mental/emotional/spiritual/physical body.”

The Center also carries retail products in addition to CBD, salt lamps, healing jewelry and spiritual books, Fecht said, and added, “No one in the Quad Cities offers our unique approach to healing.”

“My partner, Mike Herrick, helped me build the new floors in the expansion of the Center and my family helped me get new paint and décor to create the perfect space,” she said. “We then hired four part-time employees to help assist in the Wellness Center.”